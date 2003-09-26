PRESIDENT URGES SWIFT ACTION ON PRESCRIPTION BILL

President Bush urged Congress on Thursday to finish work quickly on a Medicare prescription drug bill and said he was not deterred by concerns that the expensive program would add to budget deficits.

"I think it's the right thing to do," Bush said at a Cabinet Room meeting with 18 members of the House and Senate who are working on the legislation. "We have an obligation to our seniors."

The deficit, expected to be more than $400 billion for the budget year that will end Tuesday, is growing as a result of increased military spending.

The president said he is not worried. "We've proposed a plan that reduces the deficit in half within five years," he said. "I actually believe we're doing the right thing."

Democrats also urged quick passage of the Medicare bill, citing concern about how much money would be available in the future. "We better pass it now because we might not have it later," Sen. Max Baucus, D-Mont., said after the meeting.

The meeting was a way for the Bush administration to remind lawmakers that the Medicare legislation still needs their attention.