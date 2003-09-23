THE DAILY DISH ...

Etheridge marries ...

Grammy-winning singer Melissa Etheridge exchanged vows with her girlfriend, actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, in a weekend ceremony, the singer's publicist said.

"We are so grateful for the blessings from our friends and family as we commence our vows, and begin the rest of our lives together," the couple said in a statement.

The statement described the two as married, although homosexual couples cannot legally marry in California.

Etheridge wore a beaded linen jacket and crepe trousers in Saturday's ceremony while Michaels wore a white lace coat and a white gown. Their platinum and diamond wedding bands were custom-made, the statement said.

Etheridge, 41, and Michaels, the 28-year-old star of TV's "Popular," met two years ago. They live in Southern California with Etheridge's daughter and son.

Honoring Hines ...

Stars from the worlds of theater, film and dance came out Sunday night to pay tribute to the late tap-dancing actor Gregory Hines at a festive memorial celebration at Harlem's Apollo Theater.

Fellow actress and dancer Debbie Allen said Hines' love of dance infused his entire body of work, from the stage to the screen.

"He took tap to a whole other level," Allen said before the tribute. "It was a part of everything he did his movies, his Broadway shows, his music."

Hines, a Tony Award winner who died of cancer in August at 57, starred on Broadway and in movies including "White Nights" and "Running Scared."

Colleagues said they'd miss his generous spirit as much as his contributions as an artist.

"He was a wonderful, funny man, humorous and warm," said Isabella Rossellini, who played Hines' wife in the 1985 film "White Nights." "He didn't change on the set and off the set. There was an authenticity about him."

Actress Phylicia Rashad and Hines' older brother, Maurice Hines, co-hosted the tribute, which included performances by tap dancers and singers as well as video clips of Gregory Hines' performances.

"I brought him home," Maurice Hines told the Apollo crowd on Sunday, "because this is where we began."

Depardieu's son hits back ...

The son of Gerard Depardieu says his movie star father is a chronic liar obsessed with money and status, taking their public airing of grievances to a new level.

"Gerard Depardieu is a coward, a cheater and lazy," 32-year-old Guillaume Depardieu said in an interview published in Sunday's Le Parisien newspaper. "He's the only person I know who lies to his own analyst."

"Gerard Depardieu is obsessed by the desire to be loved and the need for money," said Guillaume, who is also an actor. "The only thing we have in common is our demons."

The comments came in response to an interview published in last week's Paris Match magazine, where the elder Depardieu said he was no longer on speaking terms with his son.

Going after Eminem ...

Shame on Eminem. A 70-year-old grandmother has filed a lawsuit against the rapper and his record labels for allegedly using a clip from a composition by her late husband on a 1999 song, reports Yahoo.com.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleges the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, used a clip from composer Ronald Stein's "Pigs Go Home" in his song "Guilty Conscience" from "The Slim Shady LP." According to court documents, the CD's liner notes state that "Guilty Conscience" contains "an interpolation from 'Go Home Pigs,' " but Stein isn't listed as the composer.

Plaintiff Harlene Stein alleges copyright infringement in her lawsuit, filed last month, and is seeking past royalties and compensatory damages.