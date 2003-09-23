HEALTH NOTES

"Beyond Dieting," a six-week workshop for people with a history of chronic dieting and/or compulsive overeating, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in Sheridan Building community room, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. For information or to register, call the Health Alliance at 629-8451.

A free class on alternative methods for achieving weight loss will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jennings Gallery at the Roycroft Shops, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora. To reserve a seat, call 652-7805.

A Women's Journal Group for women and teenage girls who wish to learn more about themselves will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at 4263 St. Francis Drive, Athol Springs. For reservations, call Day Cummings at 627-4934.

A free seminar on women's disorders will be presented by clinical nutritionist and chiropractor John N. Zilliox at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the Amherst Pepsi Center. To reserve a seat, call 833-1664.

Screenings for strokes will be conducted Oct. 1 in Classics Banquet Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Appointments begin at 9 a.m. For fee information and to register, call (800) 403-7395.

A four-session quit-smoking program will begin at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. For fee information and to register, call 568-6450.

A four-session smoking cessation clinic will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Niagara County Community College's Health Education Center. For fee information and to register, call Melissa Adams at 614-6776.

Support group meetings, with telephone numbers to call for information, include bereavement, 7:30 p.m. today in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Amherst, 688-5060 . . . irritable bowel disease, 7:30 p.m. today in Crohn's & Colitis Foundation office, 2714 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda, 833-2870 . . . Alzheimer's disease caregivers, 7 p.m. Wednesday in DeGraff Adult Day Care, North Tonawanda, 694-7662 . . . rheumatoid arthritis, 11 a.m. Wednesday in Arthritis Foundation office, 462 Evans St., Williamsville, 626-0333 . . . newly diagnosed lupus patients, 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lupus Alliance office, 3871 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, 835-7161 . . . scleroderma, 1 p.m. Saturday in Life Time Health Care Building, 120 Gardenville Parkway, West Seneca, 826-9250 . . . breathing disorders, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Iris Housing Development Senior Center, South Park Avenue and Sowles Road, Hamburg, 681-2242.

"Sex, Drugs, Alcohol and Everything in Between" is the theme of half-hour health promotion talk shows that air during the academic year at 6 p.m. Mondays on Buffalo State College's student radio station, WBNY-FM 91.3. The call-in number is 878-5104.