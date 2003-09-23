Gus Maddox, who worked as a laborer for Crosby Co. and several other area plants before retiring in 1987, died Saturday (Sept. 20, 2003) in Buffalo General Hospital. The Amherst resident was 79.

He was a native of Macon, Ga., and came to the Buffalo area in 1941. He enjoyed music and fishing and was a wrestling fan.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Edna McIntosh; a daughter, Tomasa B. Smith of Buffalo; three sons, Dean, Gussie II and Edgar, all of Buffalo; two sisters, Juanita Thompson and Thelma Reed, both of Buffalo; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Jesus Crusade Temple of Salvation, 2075 Fillmore Ave. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

