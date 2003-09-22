RUTH J. BAUER, SHEET MUSIC CLERK, PIANIST

Ruth J. Bauer, of Mount Hope, Ala., a longtime resident of East Aurora and Lancaster, died Sept. 3, 2003, in Baptist Lawrence Hospital, Moulton, Ala., after a brief illness. She was 89.

She was born Ruth Wodle in Fort Erie, Ont., where she attended school.

She was a clerk in the sheet music department of Denton Cottier & Daniels in Buffalo for many years. She played sing-along tunes on the piano at several restaurants in the area.

Mrs. Bauer was a longtime member of Lancaster Presbyterian Church.

After George Bauer, her husband of 30 years, died in 1982, she moved to East Aurora and became the accompanist for the East Aurora Hot Shots musical group.

As her health declined, she moved to Lime Lake to live with a daughter and son-in-law. She later moved with them to northern Alabama.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Kimbrough of Mount Hope and Lamar "Heather" Van Dyke of Seattle; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Zurbrick-Amigone Funeral Home, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster.

