VANKOS - BICHLER

A reception was given in Harry's Harbour Place Grille before Jason C. Vankos and his bride, Carissa Lynn Bichler, left for the Mayan Riviera, Mexico. Their wedding vows were exchanged at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Timothy Catholic Church, Town of Tonawanda, before Monsignor John I. Ducette.

Gary R. and Donna L. Bichler of Town of Tonawanda are parents of the bride.

Carl A. and Janice L. Vankos, also of Town of Tonawanda, are the bridegroom's parents.

The bride is attending University at Buffalo and is employed in sales by Key Bank. The bridegroom is an employee of Town of Tonawanda Highway Department. They are Kenmore West High School graduates.

Ulatowski - Wolf III

Alissa J. Ulatowski, a surety bond underwriter for Nova Casualty Co., and Paul H. Wolf III, regional operations manager for Mueller Insurance Services, exchanged nuptial vows at noon Saturday in St. Paul Catholic Church, Kenmore. Monsignor Paul J. Whitney heard their vows.

A reception was given in McKinley's Hotel before the couple traveled to St. Lucia. They will be at home in Buffalo.

Barbara J. and Mark C. Ulatowski of Kenmore are the parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Judith and Paul H. Wolf Jr., also of Kenmore.

The bride is a graduate of Lafayette High School and Hilbert College. The bridegroom is a graduate of Kenmore West High School and Fredonia State College.

Short - Pirritano

Jennifer L. Short, daughter of James and Mary Short of Sloan, and Richardo Pirritano, son of Eva Pirritano of Cheektowaga and the late Ralph Pirritano, were united in marriage Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Cheektowaga. The Rev. Joseph H. Penkaul heard their vows.

A reception was given in Kiebzak's Beginnings before the newly married couple left for Cape Cod, Mass., and Atlantic City, N.J. They will be at home in Cheektowaga.

The bride, a merchandiser for Kids R Us, is a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School. The bridegroom is a consultant for Ingram Micro and is the owner of Pirritano Consulting and Development. He is a graduate of Villa Maria College.

Weidrich - Welker

The wedding ceremony for Lisa Marie Weidrich and Shawn David Welker took place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheektowaga Community Baptist Church. The Rev. Ivan Crossno heard their vows.

A reception was given in Gregor's Garden Grove for the daughter of Allan and Marcelina Weidrich of Cheektowaga and the son of David Welker of Tonawanda and Patricia Welker of Cheektowaga.

The newly married couple will be at home in Cheektowaga after taking a trip to Las Vegas, Nev.

A Medicare/Medicaid group leader in the billing office at Lincare, the bride is graduate of Erie Community College. A graduate of Seneca Vocational High School, the bridegroom is an electrician for Marranca Electric.

Wabick - DeGrand

A reception was given in Orchard Park Country Club for Jason Andrew Wabick and his bride, Bobbie Ann DeGrand, after their wedding at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Orchard Park. The Rev. Arthur E. Mattulke performed the marriage ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Rocci DeGrand and Vera DeGrand, both of Fayetteville, N.C. The bridegroom is the son of John and Kathleen Wabick of Orchard Park.

The bride and bridegroom are graduates of Methodist College, Fayetteville, and are employed by West-Herr Automotive Group, she as a service consultant and he as a finance manager.

The couple will be at home in Orchard Park after traveling to Orlando, Fla.

Sell - Brodzinski

Wedding vows were exchanged by Nadine M. Sell and David A. Brodzinski at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Elma. The Rev. Daniel J. Palys performed the marriage ceremony.

A reception was given in Michael's Banquet Facility. The newly married couple will travel to Las Vegas, Nev., and the Caribbean and will be at home in Buffalo.

David and Karen Sell of Cheektowaga are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Joseph and Elizabeth Brodzinski of Orchard Park.

The bride is a graduate of Depew High School and Canisius College. The bridegroom is a graduate of Orchard Park Central High School and Buffalo State College and is an engineer employed by Moog Inc.

Haettich - Stotz II

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church was the setting at noon Saturday for the marriage of Joann M. Haettich and Gary E. Stotz II. The Rev. Robert M. Mock heard their vows.

A reception was given in Hearthstone Manor before the couple left for Orlando, Fla., and a Caribbean cruise. They will be at home in Hamburg.

Parents of the bride are MaryAnn Haettich of Buffalo and John J. Haettich of Bliss. The bridegroom is the son of Christine Stotz of West Seneca and the late Gary E. Stotz.

A reimbursement specialist for Buffalo Wheelchair, West Seneca, the bride attended Erie Community College and Brockport State College. The bridegroom, a graduate of ECC, is a meter reader for Niagara Mohawk.

Cordero - Austin

Jacqueline Cordero became the bride of William Austin at 1 p.m. Saturday in Assumption Catholic Church where her parents, Connie and Jaime P. Cordero Jr., were married.

The Rev. Richard Jedrzejewski performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of C. William and Elizabeth Austin of Pattersonville.

A reception was given in Adam's Mark Hotel.

After traveling to Malta, the newly married couple will be at home in Norwalk, Conn.

The bride, a graduate of Williamsville North High School and University of Illinois, is financial center manager of Wachovia, Greenwich, Conn. The bridegroom is a graduate of Syracuse University and is lead programmer for Hewitt Associates, Norwalk.