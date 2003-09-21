DEFENSES LIFT HUTCH-TECH, LAFAYETTE

Hutch-Tech had one thing on its mind following its 14-0 win over McKinley on Saturday in Dunn Tire Park.

"We want South Park. We're waiting for South Park," senior defensive end Adam Shorr said.

It's understandable that the Engineers (1-1) are still smarting over their Harvard Cup championship defeat, 26-14, at the hands of the Sparks last Thanksgiving. But Hutch-Tech realizes South Park isn't the team it's chasing in the standings.

The roles of the hunted belong to 2-0 Burgard and Lafayette.

The surprising Violets of Lafayette are off to their best start in years after thrashing West Side rival Grover Cleveland, 28-6, before an estimated 2,500 spectators who watched the Hall of Fame doubleheader.

"We haven't had a winning record in probably 10 years," Violets coach Karl Maggiore said. "We haven't been in the Harvard Cup (final) in 25 years. These kids are working as hard as they can to get toward that goal of being one of the four teams."

Lafayette's Larry Williams rushed for 218 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns as the Violets, who played without six starters, beat the Presidents (1-1) for the first time in five years.

The winning defenses shined. Hutch-Tech, which does not face South Park until Oct. 11, held an inexperienced Macks offensive unit to 46 yards. It opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Shorr and senior defensive end Dan Danowski tackled fullback Phillip Faulkner in the end zone.

"We just got a rush. The whole line broke down," said Shorr, who shared the team lead with eight tackles.

Tech's defense was aided by the return of inside linebacker/left guard Matt Tarasek. Tarasek, who missed last week's loss to Burgard with an elbow injury, made eight tackles and forced a fumble.

McKinley's best chance to score came late in the first half when it had first-and-goal from the 2. That drive ended with Hutch-Tech's Brian Burch tackling quarterback Chris Pratt a yard shy of the end zone as time expired. Shorr stuffed two runs for minus-3 yards before Burch's play.

Travis Myree rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Tyshawn Bradley scored on a 1-yard keeper in the fourth quarter and completed 4 of 7 passes for 49 yards.

Lafayette followed the bouncing ball, fumbling six times but losing only one. The Violets also recovered all three fumbles by Grover. Lafayette yielded a mere 21 yards and recorded a safety.

"We had luck today," Maggiore said. "The ball just bounced our way."

The Violets led, 28-0, at halftime, dooming the Presidents with 20 points in the final six minutes. Williams scored on runs of 1, 65 and 29 yards -- the last as the half expired.

Between games, about 100 people showed up in Pettibone's Grill to honor this year's 17 inductees into the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame, including Roosevelt Nixon, who had an entourage of 15 family members.

"To be honored with these distinguished men who have done some great things, I appreciate it," said the former Emerson star who led the league in scoring in 1959-60.

Several inductees and Athletics Director Dave Thomas expressed concern over the uncertain future of the city's sports programs due to fiscal woes.

"We certainly would like to keep the Harvard Cup and spirit of everybody in this room going," Thomas said.