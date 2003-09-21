BENGALS, STEELERS MEETING IN BATTLE OF THE OVERLOOKED

Upsets. Surprisingly close games. Surprisingly one-sided games.

Sometimes you have to dig beneath the surface to understand what happened in a National Football League game.

Week Two provided two good examples. On the surface, Oakland's last-second victory at home over Cincinnati was a case of the favored Raiders finally exerting their will over the hapless Bengals. And Kansas City's rout of Pittsburgh seemed to be fashioned on the offensive and defensive prowess of the Chiefs.

Not so. Cincinnati probably deserved a better fate on the road in Oakland and Pittsburgh was not steamrolled by Kansas City.

Cincinnati outgained the Raiders, 416-237, and had 39 minutes, 24 seconds of possession time. Oakland had only 103 yards passing. How did the Bengals manage to lose?

One big defensive play probably saved the Raiders. Second-year cornerback Phillip Buchanon returned an interception 83 yards to give the Raiders a 20-13 lead with 3:46 left. It was reminiscent of his return that helped the Raiders beat the Bills last season. Cincinnati came back to tie it but left enough time for Oakland to drive to the winning field goal with 9 seconds left.

Although they are 0-2 under rookie head coach Marvin Lewis, there are signs the Bengals are indeed improved. They rank eighth in offense and 10th in defense in the NFL after games against two strong opponents -- Denver and Oakland. By way of comparison, the Bills are ninth in offense and eighth in defense in the NFL.

"I think this is going to be the turning point in our season," Bengals defensive tackle John Thornton said of last week's loss. "If we turn this into a win next week, which we expect to do, everybody's going to look back on this and say this is how we're supposed to play."

This week's opponent is none other than Pittsburgh. Although the Steelers lost by 21 at Kansas City, they outgained the Chiefs, 380-282, limiting K.C. to just 158 passing yards and 8.3 yards per completion.

Long returns did in the Steelers. Kansas City got a scoring return of an interception by Jerome Woods and Pittsburgh special teams yielded two big returns. Dante Hall returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score after Pittsburgh had taken an early 10-0 lead. Later, Hall returned a punt 45 yards to the Steeler 7, setting up the touchdown that made it 34-20.

Needless to say, Steelers coach Bill Cowher was talking about personnel changes on special teams this past week.

Two weeks into the NFL season, there have been 18 return touchdowns in 32 games. Even the Bills have one.

Returns for touchdowns -- and ones that set up easy scores -- are the great imponderables in football. You never know when they will crop up and change the complexion of a game.

Game of the day

Bills (2-0) at Dolphins (1-1)

TV: Ch. 2, 8:30 p.m.

The line: Dolphins favored by 3 points.

The scoop: Buffalo has the worst rushing average in the NFL (2.3 yards per attempt). . . . Ricky Williams of the Dolphins will provide the first big test of the Bills' revamped defense. He rumbled for 228 yards in one game last year, going virtually untouched on scoring runs of 45 and 55 yards. . . . QB Jay Fiedler is 4-0 when conducting the Fish against the Bills.

Outlook: Bills are going to stumble, but not this week. Buffalo, 31-28.

Top attractions

Giants (1-1) at Redskins (2-0)

TV: Ch. 29, 4 p.m.

The line: Redskins favored by 2 1/2 points.

The scoop: Rivalry goes back to the 1930s. . . . Buffalo native Jim McNally, the Giants' offensive line coach, had to start three rookies in upset loss to Dallas. The inexperience showed. . . . Washington is third in the league in both offense and defense.

Outlook: Another big day for Laveranues Coles. Redskins are for real, 24-17.

Raiders (1-1) at Broncos (2-0)

Kickoff: Ch. 7, Monday, 9 p.m.

The line: Broncos favored by 5.

The scoop: This is the most-played rivalry on "Monday Night Football." The series is tied 6-6-1. . . . Broncos coach Mike Shanahan says QB Jake Plummer (shoulder) will play this week and he never fibs -- except on game days and the six days leading up to game day.

Outlook: Raiders (28th in league) have been dreadful on offense but they wake up this week. Broncos, 27-24.

Rams (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Seahawks favored by 3.

The scoop: NFC West battle is first real test for the first-place Seahawks. Coordinator Ray Rhodes has brought a new aggressive attitude to Seattle defense, which faces the Rams' aggressive offense.

Outlook: Seahawks can win division. Seattle, 27-20.

Jets (0-2) at Patriots (1-1)

TV: Ch. 4, 1 p.m.

The line: Patriots favored by 6 1/2 points.

The scoop: What's happened to Curtis Martin? Jets averaging only 39 yards per game and 2.4 per play on the ground. . . . New York has given up 173.5 per game on the ground, but Pats have no running game.

Outlook: Jets keep it close in Foxboro, where they traditionally play tough. Patriots, 13-10.

Best of the rest

Steelers (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Steelers favored by 4 1/2 points.

The scoop: Bengals' pass defense is limiting opposing quarterbacks to a league-low 34.9 QB rating. . . . Cincinnati RB Corey Dillon says he will play despite sore knee. . . . Steelers lead the AFC in both total offense and total defense.

Outlook: Pittsburgh can be run against and Bengals will run. Cincy in 28-27 upset.

Chiefs (2-0) at Texans (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs favored by 7 1/2 .

The scoop: First test away from Arrowhead for the Chiefs. . . . Texans were held to 97 yards in second half last week by Saints, who sacked David Carr five times. . . . RB Stacey Mack of Texans now has handled the ball 336 times without a fumble.

Outlook: Chiefs have to prove they can do it without home crowd. Texans throw a scare before falling, 31-24.

Jaguars (0-2) at Colts (2-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Colts favored by 7 1/2 .

The scoop: Indy had only two offensive touchdowns in 33-7 rout of Tennessee last week and none in opening win at Cleveland. Mike Vanderjagt has seven FGs already for Colts.

Outlook: Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison should have field day against injury-ridden Jags secondary. Colts, 31-7.

Ravens (1-1) at Chargers (0-2)

Kickoff: 4:15 p.m.

The line: Ravens favored by 1.

The scoop: San Diego has lost coin flip, kicked off and given up opening-drive TD in its first two games. Bolts have been outgained, 555-209, in the first half. . . . In his NFL record 295-yard rushing performance last week, Jamal Lewis of the Ravens gained 193 of that on three runs. He averaged only 3.7 in his 27 other carries and had 17 runs of 3 or fewer yards.

Outlook: Tip for Chargers: Call heads. Lewis could go for another 295 against San Diego sieve. Ravens, 28-20.

Saints (1-1) at Titans (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Titans favored by 5.

The scoop: Saints have 16-9 road record under Jim Haslett but are 0-1 this year. . . . . . . Tennessee's Derrick Mason leads NFL with 20 receptions. Titans averaging only 64.5 yards on the ground.

Outlook: Tennessee comes back strong for 16-10 win.

Browns (0-2) at 49ers (1-1)

TV: Ch. 4, 4 p.m.

The line: 49ers favored by 7.

The scoop: Browns offense is really struggling with just one touchdown and total of 455 yards in two games. Did anybody say "quarterback change?"

Outlook: Browns fall easily in rare visit to San Francisco, 31-14.

Buccaneers (1-1) at Falcons (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Tampa Bay favored by 4.

The scoop: Both teams on rebound after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory last week. . . . . . . When are the Falcons going to unveil Peerless Price?

Outlook: Tampa Bay, 17-3.

Vikings (2-0) at Lions (1-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Vikings favored by 3 1/2 .

The scoop: Even the Bengals would have a shot at winning the NFC North.

Outlook: Minnesota, 41-35.

Dog of the day

Packers (1-1) at Cardinals (0-2)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Packers favored by 7 1/2 .

The scoop: Wanna bet there are more fans in stands wearing Cheeseheads than Cardinal crests?

Outlook: Transplanted Midwesterners agonize as Packers struggle for 26-24 win.

