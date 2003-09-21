ADDING DAVIS POINTS PANTHERS TOWARD THE TOP

No one should have been surprised by the Carolina Panthers' so-called upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay last week.

The Panthers have all the pieces in place to be a winning team this year and are going to make the playoffs, even though they play in the rugged NFC South, as long as they don't have horrible luck with injuries.

Carolina has the most unheralded superb defense in the NFL. It ranked No. 2 last year. If the offense had been even slightly below average -- instead of 31st in the league -- Carolina would have made the playoffs last season.

"We felt if we scored 20 points a game last year, we would have been in the playoffs," quarterback Rodney Peete said.

Instead, Carolina scored 16 points per game and finished 7-9. The Panthers only managed 20 points or better in five games last year.

But this season, Carolina added running back Stephen Davis in free agency, and he is the critical missing piece to their puzzle.

The Panthers play great defense and great special teams, and now they will control the clock with a power running game. They have a crystal clear identity that they are going to stick with every week.

Their defense is led by five young stars. Defensive end Julius Peppers, the second overall choice of last year's draft, was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season after getting 12 sacks. At 6-foot-6 and 283, he's a Bruce Smith-caliber talent. (And that's not a comparison that should be made lightly.)

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who blocked two of Martin Gramatica's kicks in the win at Tampa, made first-team All-Pro last year in just his second season. He was a second-round pick from Maryland in 2001. Dan Morgan, a No. 1 pick out of Miami in 2001, is a star at middle linebacker. Will Witherspoon, a third-round pick from Georgia last year, is a fast playmaker at weakside linebacker. Mike Minter is a seventh-year veteran at strong safety and an underrated hitter.

The Panthers have one of the best punters in the NFL in Todd Sauerbrun and one of the best return men in Steve Smith.

The one thing they don't have is a great quarterback. Jake Delhomme took over for Peete last week. But Delhomme is in the same position Trent Dilfer was in at Baltimore. The Panthers only need him to make one play a half.

"It still boils down to the same principles that have always held true," coach John Fox said after the Tampa win. "The running game . . . how well you do it and how well you stop it . . . remains right at the top of everybody's priorities."

Priest holds on

One of the things that makes Kansas City's Priest Holmes such a great workhorse back is his dependability. Despite taking a beating and accounting for 40 percent of the K.C. attack, Holmes almost never loses his grip on the ball.

Among active players, only Detroit's James Stewart (who is on injured reserve) and Oakland's Charlie Garner have handled the ball more consecutive times without a fumble. Since the start of the 2002 season, Holmes has handled the ball 436 times and has fumbled just once, at New England on Sept. 22, 2002.

The top five current streaks without a fumble:

Player, Team Touches

James Stewart, Detroit 457

Charlie Garner, Oakland 374

Priest Holmes, Kan City 358

Curtis Martin, N.Y. Jets 340

Stacey Mack, Houston 336

Steelers can't run

With Tommy Maddox at quarterback and Jerome Bettis in decline, it was obvious Pittsburgh would become a pass-first team this year. That's exactly what is happening. The Steelers ran just 16 times for 60 yards in a 41-20 loss in Kansas City last Sunday. They had 88 yards rushing in their opener. Only twice in the past 23 years has the Steeler pass offense outranked its run game.

"We definitely have to pick it up," said Bettis.

Bettis is the backup to Amos Zereoue, who has 26 carries for 104 yards. Bettis has 12 carries. Verron Haynes is the third-down back.

Big loss to Texans

The Houston Texans' ability to be a spoiler could be compromised by the loss of underrated defensive tackle Seth Payne, who tore a knee ligament last week. Payne, a Rochester-area native, is a 305-pounder who did a lot of the dirty work for a Texans defense that is better than its ranking of last year (16th). Payne helped make Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gary Walker look good. Walker has been out since Aug. 15 with a sprained shoulder. Now the Texans will go with Jerry DeLoach, Corey Sears and undrafted rookie Terrance Martin on the defensive line. Payne believes the artificial surface in the Superdome played a role in the injury. At least three injuries this season, including one to Saints linebacker Sedrick Hodge (fractured bone in right leg) suffered in Sunday's game, have been blamed on the "old-fashioned" artificial turf. "It really felt like my foot was stuck on the turf and there was nowhere my knee could go," Payne said.

Davis aide quits

Al LoCasale, a Raiders executive assistant and right-hand man to owner Al Davis, resigned this week after 34 years with the team. LoCasale, 70, is a famous figure among NFL executives for his role as defender of Davis' interests. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family. LoCasale's role with the Raiders has diminished in recent years as de facto GM Bruce Allen and Chief Executive Officer Amy Trask have taken more control.

The diminutive LoCasale started his NFL career five decades ago as personnel director for Sid Gilman's Chargers organization, then was the first person Paul Brown hired for the Cincinnati Bengals. He joined Davis in 1969.

Zebra report

The Dolphins didn't get any help from the officials in their season-opening 21-20 loss to Houston. The NFL acknowledged seven blown calls after reviewing film of the game, according to documents obtained last week by a source for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. The referee who headed the crew for that game was Terry McAulay, whom Bills fans should remember. He was the side judge in the famous "Just Give It To Them Game" when the Bills lost at New England in 1998. Among the missed calls was a holding penalty on Dolphins tight end Randy McMichael that nullified a 48-yard Ricky Williams run in the third quarter. The NFL's officiating office agreed with the Dolphins that no infraction had occurred.

Quotebook

Titans coach Jeff Fisher: "I just felt like, for whatever reason, we went (to Indianapolis) thinking we were the better team. We don't play well like that -- at all. We're an underdog, we're no good, we stink right now. We're awful."

Onside kicks

Tight end Frank Wycheck, who is closing in on an elite group of tight ends who have 500 career receptions (he has 489), is still suffering the effects of a concussion he suffered Aug. 16 against the Bills. He tried to play the opener against the Raiders but had to sit out. He may be out another week -- or longer.

The Jets have passed the ball 69 percent of the time in two games. They have two TDs in 19 possessions. Look for them to try to get back to Curtis Martin this week.

The Bucs have registered at least one sack and one turnover in 43 consecutive games, most since 1963.

Maybe the Bills ought to lose this week: The six teams that started 3-0 last year -- Miami, New England, Denver, San Diego, Carolina and New Orleans -- all missed the playoffs.

Ex-Bill Olandis Gary has 52 yards on 21 carries, a 2.5-yard average.

Safety Travares Tillman, who was a major bust as a second-round pick of the Bills in 2000, was cut by Houston this week but claimed by Carolina.

The Raiders really are suffering without deep threat Jerry Porter, out for perhaps six more games after hernia surgery. It's harder for graybeards Tim Brown and Jerry Rice to get open underneath without Porter. It doesn't help that coordinator Marc Trestman doesn't like to run the ball. Brown said that during last week's game against the Bengals, things got so bad that Trestman apologized to him for the offense's showing.

Ravens coach Brian Billick ruled Mexico off limits to his players when they went out to San Diego four days early this week to avoid bad weather.

