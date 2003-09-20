BEAUTIFUL ARE THE FEET OF THOSE WHO BRING THE GOOD NEWS

The Rev. Thomas E. Evans served pastorates in Idaho and Arkansas before coming to North Presbyterian Church in Williamsville in March 2000. He has a bachelor's degree from the College of William and Mary and a master's in divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary where he is working on his doctorate. He is convener for the Amherst Task Force Against Substance Use and Abuse and co-chair of the Western New York Presbytery's Committee on Preparation for Ministry. This poem sermon is based on Romans 10:5-15.

If you were to look at People magazine's 50 most beautiful people,

you might believe

that beauty comes from

shiny teeth,

glistening hair,

a narrow waist,

and bronzed skin.

But the Apostle Paul had a different idea.

He didn't pine over the beauty of Helen of Troy

whose face started wars.

He didn't look at the line of a woman's leg

or gaze at the perfection of her smooth skin.

Paul thought feet were beautiful.

Paul remarked, "How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!"

The dusty, dirty, smelly feet of the disciples.

Those feet which trod from town to town

over rocky roads,

through mucky trails.

Those feet cut by brambles,

those nails gnarled and jagged.

And maybe Paul has a point.

Think about the soot-covered faces of those nine miners.

Those faces hidden from the world for days

trapped in a tomb of dirt while water rushed in.

Imagine how lovely, those haggard, blackened faces looked

to their wives and children,

when they first emerged.

Yes, Paul does have a point.

If you were to look at People magazine's 50 most beautiful people,

you might think that ugly was what they are not:

A lined face,

gray hair,

and a spreading midsection.

But ugliness does not lie in being what they are not,

but in trying to be what we are not,

in forgetting to be what God meant us to be.

The church is ugly,

when it buries its head in the sand,

refusing to tell the truth

about its own sins, the sins of its priests.

The church is ugly,

when it reverses its vote

on the ethics of slavery,

because the cotton gin

brought them nothing but gravy.

The church is ugly,

when it charges the poor money

to buy their way out of purgatory,

to buy another priceless piece of art.

The church is ugly

when it forgets to lose itself for His sake,

forsaking its mission for its own sake.

Beauty shines brightest,

when a part sacrifices its own beauty for another.

"Ballet dancers have a secret. . .

It is hidden under satin. . .

But the truth remains.

Dancers have ugly feet."

Says one orthopedist.

"The years of pounding, (leaping, and twirling)

have created crooked toes,

discolored nails,

and skin rubbed raw.

The wear and tear is endured, to . . . appear graceful

and effortless."

Beautiful are all those feet

which like the feet of dancers,

take no credit,

but take the pain

and endure the load.

Beautiful are those grandparents

who raise their children's children.

Beautiful are those spouses

who care quietly, and unfailingly

for loved one who have forgotten how to care for themselves.

Beautiful are those children

who care for their parents

who can no longer care for themselves.

Those disciples' feet were beautiful,

because they quietly carried them where God called them to go.

How beautiful, indeed.

Beauty does what it was created to do.

Beauty fulfills its destiny.

How beautiful are the arms that

prepare food for a friend in need,

serve communion to a thirsty soul,

or drive a nail to create a home.

How beautiful are the eyes that

see beauty in others;

that refuse to look away

from that woman on the street,

whom others avoid.

How beautiful are the lips

that proclaim the good news,

that tell the rejected

that they will not be put to shame,

that promise the discriminated

that in God's kingdom there is no longer Jew nor Greek

(that is no longer special favors

given to the traditional favorites

of class, race, or gender).

How beautiful are the people of God,

who become good news,

who move into the places of human need,

meeting the needs of body mind and spirit.

How beautiful is the many-faceted diamond

of God's good news,

the Son of God

who freed Egypt's slaves

who frees us from death

who frees us to live beautiful lives

How beautiful are our feet

when we get them dirty,

pounding the pavement,

sharing that part of the good news

God has given us to give.

