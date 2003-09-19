The Buffalo Niagara job market enjoyed a mid-summer reprieve during August.

Although the region continued to lose jobs, the pace of those losses was the slowest since March, pushing the area's unemployment rate down to 6.2 percent from July's six-month high of 6.6 percent, the state Labor Department said Thursday.

The region lost jobs at a 0.2 percent annual rate during August, extending the area's streak of consecutive months with job losses, on an year-to-year basis, to eight months.

"The decline over the year has really slowed," said John Slenker, the labor department's regional economist in Buffalo. "That's good news."

But the local job market still is struggling, especially at local factories. The August figures don't reflect recent announcements that threaten to eliminate nearly 700 manufacturing jobs at companies like Buffalo China, American Allsafe, Motorola and Leica.

"The place we're still getting hit, obviously, is in manufacturing," Slenker said.

At the Buffalo West Side Job Fair at D'Youville College Thursday, Thomas Root was looking for a job, any job, so long as it paid and was in the Western New York region.

"I don't think it'll be much better if I move out of here, go South like everybody else. The economy's so funny, I could end up getting laid off in two years, and then I'm stuck in West Virginia," said Root.

Root was injured at his technician's job nearly two years ago, and was laid off one year later. Now that his disability and severance pay have run out, he's willing to take any job that can support him, and volunteers at the Excalibur Leisure Skills Center in Kenmore to keep his spirits up.

"If you want to stay in Buffalo, you have to be willing to take anything in your salary range," he said.

On the bright side, the August jobs report showed that the region's job losses over the last year were just a third of the 0.6 percent decline statewide. And if you don't count government jobs, private sector employment grew, on a year-to-year basis, by 0.1 percent, turning positive for the first time since December.

Still, over the last three years, the region has lost 13,800 jobs, a 2.5 percent decline that has pushed the total number of local jobs down to its lowest August level in six years.

The job losses have been particularly severe among the region's manufacturers, which have shed 2,500 jobs over the last year -- a 3.5 percent drop. Over the last three years, 17 percent of the region's manufacturing jobs have disappeared.

The unemployment rate in Erie County fell to 6.1 percent in August from 6.4 percent in July. In Niagara County, the jobless rate slid to 6.9 percent from 7.7 percent in July.

In Buffalo, the unemployment rate dipped to 10.2 percent from 10.6 percent in July. The jobless rate in Niagara Falls slid to 10.8 percent from 11.9 percent in July.

Here are the unemployment rates for other Western New York counties for August, July and August 2002:

Allegany -- 6.6 percent, 7.2 percent and 4.6 percent.

Cattaraugus -- 6.2, 6.7 and 5.6.

Chautauqua -- 5.7, 6.3 and 5.3.

Genesee -- 4.7, 5.4 and 4.7.

Orleans -- 6.6, 8 and 5.8.

Wyoming -- 4.6, 4.9 and 4.6.

e-mail: drobinson@buffnews.com

and kpurdy@buffnews.com