The Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service for the Blind is looking for new Radio Reading volunteers. The service uses volunteers to broadcast readings of newspapers, books and magazines to area residents who can't read because of visual problems. They are provided with special "reading radios."

The Radio Reading Service is seeking people for all times of the day, especially in the evenings and on weekends. Reading is done at the Cheektowaga studio at 1199 Harlem Road. For information, or to schedule an interview appointment, call 821-5555.

The 15th annual Great Lakes Beach Sweep takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It's been called the largest environmental volunteer group in the world, with more than 90 countries participating on the same day.

For a Southtowns site, call Lake Erie coordinator Sharen Trembath at 549-4330; for Lackawanna and north, call "The Friends of the Buffalo River" at 881-1217. Or e-mail cleanup@oceanconservancyva.org.

For information on other volunteer activities, call the Volunteer Center of the United Way at 887-2690 or visit its Web site at uwbec.org.

Agencies and organizations that are looking for volunteers are invited to submit requests to be included in this column. Send e-mail requests to pvoell@buffnews.com or write to Paula Voell, The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240.