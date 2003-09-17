DAD, AMERICAN LEGION ARE GREAT ROLE MODELS

When my membership card arrived, it confirmed what I've long suspected: I'm a chip off the old block.

My dad and I share the same name, common interests and similar talents, but now we're connected in a way that's truly special. Following his lead, I joined the American Legion Post 409 in Gowanda -- even though I live in Charlotte, N.C.

Technically, I joined the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 409 -- an affiliate for men whose parents served in the military. Unlike "Big Tony," a Coast Guard veteran of the Korean War, the closest I came to active duty was registering for the Selective Service. The numbers, however, show I'm not alone. There are more than 8,500 "Sons" in Western New York, nearly 23,000 in the state and more than 275,000 nationwide.

For months, I toyed with the idea of joining. Then one day I heard the country duo Brooks & Dunn sing "Red Dirt Road," an upbeat tune about life's encounters in common places. The song struck a chord, evoking memories of Post 409, a green building near Cattaraugus Creek.

Maybe it's because I was born on Veterans Day, and Post 409 always recognized the holiday. Without fail, Dad would display the flag at home and share a Coast Guard story or two.

And the Post 409 Christmas party? That was my last chance to get it right with Santa. I remember my excitement as we approached the front door. Dad would push a button and seconds later a buzzer sounded, magically granting access to the candy, presents and warmth inside.

When Memorial Day arrived, I'd watch the parade -- and Dad -- as he marched in full uniform down Main Street with other Legionnaires. I followed him to St. John's Park, where he fired an M-1 rifle as part of the remembrance ceremony. Eventually, I marched down Main Street with the Gowanda High School band, and played taps at the park after the last rifle echo had faded.

Of course, I was too cool for the Legion in high school. Yet, there I was -- on Post 409's stage -- reciting "Freedom of Speech: The Right of Expression without Oppression" in the American Legion Oratorical Contest.

My attitude improved during summer breaks from college, especially when Dad would suggest that we go down to the post to hoist a few. Other vets joined our table, and over a pitcher of Genny Cream, the stories spilled out. Those guys put a face on words like sacrifice, courage and devotion to duty.

I moved to Pittsburgh and later, Charlotte, but Dad always kept me apprised of Legion happenings. He was downright giddy when they put a tank out front on Legion Drive.

For 37 years, Dad's been a member of Post 409 -- commander in 1970 -- and he's still involved. It makes me smile when I recall how my sons excitedly yelled "Papa!" after spotting him in the parade this past Memorial Day.

Looking back, Post 409 helped shape my values as much as family, church and school. I've seen how the American Legion promotes citizenship and instills patriotism in our communities, and joining the Sons of the American Legion is one small way I can help.

I'm coming home again in October, and I hope to buy Dad a beer at Post 409. Just to say thanks for setting the example. Only this time, I'll push the button on the front door.

TONY HOPPA is associate vice chancellor for university relations and director of public relations and marketing at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

