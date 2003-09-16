LONDON CALLS JULIA ROBERTS

Perhaps you've read reports that impresario Duncan Weldon has Julia Roberts "keen to make her London stage debut . . . and (she) has agreed in principal to the idea."

Don't you believe it. Julia has never heard of Duncan Weldon, nor is she keen to follow Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kathleen Turner on the English stage. (She certainly could, if she wanted. She'd only have to give a signal to her agents.) The British papers have her practically stepping on the boards in the Kate Hepburn vehicle "The Philadelphia Story." Well, though I think Julia would make a fine Tracy Lord, it's not going to happen anytime soon.

While you are patiently waiting around for the outrage of "Little Shop of Horrors" to bloom Oct. 2, you can gather at the Golden Theatre and catch the most absolutely adorable fluff of raunchiness ever to be seen on a stage. Yes, we said adorable and raunchy. I'm talking about the hilarious and touching magic of puppetry to be found in the extraordinary cast and production of "Avenue Q." The musical is as if Elmo exposed his secret "down and dirty" thoughts in a tell-all book about "Sesame Street." "Avenue Q" is a deliciously silly evening. So add your name to the list of celebs such as Ann Richards, Bette Midler, Ben Stiller, Nicole Kidman, Hilary Swank, Mike Nichols, Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters and the latest "Sex & the City" hunk, Jason Lewis, who have seen "Avenue Q" and agree it's quite an evening.