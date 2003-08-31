NEWS IN BRIEF

Accidental shooting hospitalizes man

WHEATFIELD -- A 55-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the thigh Saturday as he placed his gun in his holster following a round of target practice, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred about 3 p.m. at the Niagara Gun Range on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The victim had finished shooting, but his handgun discharged as he tried to put it away, deputies said. The bullet passed through the man's leg.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Saturday evening.

Electronics, wallet stolen from cars

NIAGARA FALLS -- Electronic equipment valued at more than $2,000 was stolen from the car of a Weston Avenue man Friday night.

The man told police his car, which was parked outside his home, was broken into about 9:30 p.m. Items taken included a compact disc stereo unit, amplifier, video camera and wristwatch, police said.

Another car was entered about the same time in the 2200 block of Linwood Avenue, police said. A wallet containing several credit cards was stolen, along with a CD stereo unit.

3 men face domestic violence charges

NIAGARA FALLS -- Police arrested three people Friday night and Saturday morning in domestic cases.

James R. Harris, 41, of Seventh Street, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday and charged with second-degree assault, police said.

Thomas J. Prater, 28, of 18th Street, was charged with third-degree assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Friday, police said. David A. Daigle, 42, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday at his 74th Street residence and charged with third-degree assault.

Details of the incidents were unavailable.

Theft of $100 bill ends conversation

NIAGARA FALLS -- A man fled Friday night after stealing $100 from a Cleveland Avenue woman, police said.

The victim was talking to the man outside her home about 7:30 p.m. when he asked whether she had gotten paid, police said. The woman began counting her money when the man grabbed a $100 bill and fled, police added.

Two men face drunken driving charges

NIAGARA FALLS -- Two men were arrested less than an hour apart Saturday on drunken driving charges, police said.

David J. Stoddard, 20, of Porter Center Road, Lewiston, was stopped in the 900 block of Ontario Avenue at 2:15 a.m. He also was charged with running a red light and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

Philip G. Ward, 19, of Witkop Avenue, also was charged with failure to keep right and not wearing a seat belt, after being pulled over in the 500 block of Main Street about 3 a.m., police said.

Police also arrested a Niagara Street man on a variety of drug charges.

Shamus L. Gulley, 26, was arrested at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Niagara Street. Police charged him with criminal possession of a narcotic substance with intent to sell, fifth-degree criminal possession of cocaine, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Money, electronics stolen separately

NIAGARA FALLS -- Police said they are looking for a man who terrorized an elderly couple during a home invasion Friday night.

A Lewiston Road resident told police he heard a banging noise about 10:35 p.m. Friday. Then a man charged into his home. The intruder damaged two doors and made off with an unspecified amount of money, police said.

Two apartment-dwellers also reported burglaries. An Ontario Avenue resident told police someone entered her unlocked apartment before 9:30 p.m. Friday and stole a DVD player valued at $60.

The resident of a South Avenue apartment told police a cable converter box and a videocassette recorder valued at $450 were stolen Thursday.

Police on Saturday investigated a break-in at Niagara Coins on Third Street. Windows and doors were damaged. It was not immediately known whether anything was stolen, police said.

Challenger enters 12th District race

LEWISTON -- Elaine J. Pienta, a former hospital worker and representative in the Buffalo office of the state comptroller, has announced her candidacy for 12th District county legislator.

Pienta is the Democratic nominee against 15-term Republican incumbent Lee Simonson.

"The people of the 12th District have been underrepresented for far too long," Pienta said in a statement. "Lower taxes, environment, long-range planning and community sprawl are just a few of their genuine concerns."

Pienta, 56, moved to Lewiston last year. She lived in Niagara Falls for three years, and before that, in Erie County.

She worked 10 years in the comptroller's office, from which she retired this month. Before that she spent 15 years in the emergency room admissions office at DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda, where she was also a union organizer.

She is a widow with three sons and three granddaughters.