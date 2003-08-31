INSIDER TRADING

Bank of America Corp.: Hance, James Henry Jr., chief financial officer, exercised an option for 50,000 shares of common at $26.81 each on Aug. 20 and sold 50,000 shares of common between $80.65 and $81.57 each on Aug. 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 295,810.

Community Bank System: Kaplan, Saul, director, exercised an option for 9,573 shares of common between $14.90 and $31.35 each on Aug. 25.

Kaplan, Harold S, director, exercised an option for 9,573 shares of common between $14.90 and $31.35 each on Aug. 25.

Belden, Sanford A, chief executive officer, exercised an option for 7,500 shares of common at $29.31 each on Aug. 27 and sold 7,500 shares of common at $43.51 each on Aug. 27 and now directly and indirectly holds 43,671.

Cantwell, Paul M Jr, director, sold 2,000 shares of common between $42.21 and $42.25 each on Aug. 26 and now directly and indirectly holds 67,907.

Dicerbo, Nicholas A., director, exercised an option for 2,598 shares of common at $19.13 each on Aug. 19 and sold 1,761 shares of common at $43.07 each on Aug. 19. He purchased 151 shares of common at $42.57 each on Aug. 25 and now directly and indirectly holds 78,470.

Sloan, William N, director, exercised an option for 2,000 shares of common between $16 and $19.13 each on Aug. 20 and sold 1,250 shares of common at $43.55 each on Aug. 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 2,899.

Wears, James A, officer, exercised an option for 1,892 shares of common at $24.75 each on Aug. 19 and sold 1,892 shares of common at $42.80 each on Aug. 19 and now directly and indirectly holds 38,390.

First Niagara Financial Group: Zebro, David M, director, purchased 1,500 shares of common at $14.73 each on Aug. 26 and now directly and indirectly holds 29,020.

GATX Corp.: Muckian, William M, officer, exercised an option for 2,000 shares of common at $18.84 each on Aug. 21 and sold 2,000 shares of common at $20.96 each on Aug. 21 and now directly and indirectly holds 4,669.

General Mills: Hope, Judith Richards, director, sold 716 shares of common at $45.94 each on Aug. 19 and now directly and indirectly holds 20,543.

Ingram Micro: Ingram, Orrin H. II, director and beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of a class of security, sold 19,500 shares of common between $14.25 and $14.27 each on Aug. 22 and now directly and indirectly holds 4,457,840.

Ingram, John R, director and beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of a class of security, sold 19,500 shares of common between $14.25 and $14.27 each on Aug. 22 and now directly and indirectly holds 4,418,650.

Marsh & McLennan Cos.: Lasser, Lawrence J, officer and director, sold 49,806 shares of common at $50.34 each on June 4 and now directly and indirectly holds 120,000.

Praxair: Von Krannichfeldt, T., officer, exercised an option for 10,000 shares of common at $44.69 each on Aug. 20 and exercised an option for 10,000 shares of common at $44.69 each on Aug. 12 and exercised an option for 10,000 shares of common at $44.69 each on July 31. He also sold 10,000 shares of common at $64.50 each on Aug. 20 and sold 10,000 shares of common between $62.36 and $62.42 each on Aug. 12 and sold 10,000 shares of common between $65.15 and $65.17 each on July 31 and now directly and indirectly holds 5,894.

Seneca Foods Corp.: Paras, Philip G., chief financial officer, purchased 1,500 shares of common at $19.35 each on Aug. 25 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,500.

SLM Corp.: Schoellkopf, Wolfgang, director, exercised an option for 60,000 shares of common at $28.67 each on Aug. 21 and sold 8,201 shares of common between $40.88 and $41.17 each on Aug. 21 and now directly and indirectly holds 130,000.

Fox, Edward A, director, exercised an option for 430,746 shares of common between $18.33 and $28.67 each on Aug. 20 and sold 181,507 shares of common between $41.29 and $41.49 each between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 581,208.