CARDINAL CORRADO URSI, ARCHBISHOP OF NAPLES

Cardinal Corrado Ursi, who served as archbishop of Naples for 21 years until his retirement in 1987, died Friday. He was 95.

Ursi had been ill for some time and was last seen in public two years ago at a celebration marking his 50th anniversary as a bishop. The Naples archdiocese said he died in Naples.

One of his goals as archbishop was to assist the poor of Naples, and he was known to walk the streets of the city in a simple black cassock to offer comfort to his flock.

Pope Paul VI assigned Ursi to Naples in 1966 and a year later year elevated him to cardinal.

Funeral services were scheduled for Sunday.