RESIDENTS ARE MAKING GRELICK A SCAPEGOAT

Some owners of sinking homes in Amherst have had a field day berating Supervisor Susan Grelick, both in print and in person. Though one can appreciate their anxiety, the animus displayed toward the supervisor is unwarranted. She cannot produce the cash to fix their houses with the wave of a magic wand. The Army Corps of Engineers' study has begun, and the findings of the study will likely create the basis for an appeal for cash from some level of government.

Meanwhile, those who should be paying for the damage -- the developers and builders -- have gone merrily on their way while the Democratic supervisor of a Republican-dominated town has become the scapegoat for this mess, which has been years in the making.

MARY ANN AVERY

Williamsville