It should surprise nobody that City Hall is not quick to embrace change. But continuing a practice designed a century ago to relieve workers of the sometimes oppressive summer heat shows just how calcified city government is around here.

Even in the middle of the city's worst fiscal crisis, City Hall workers continue to enjoy a long-standing tradition of shortened summer work hours. Instead of leaving at 4:30 p.m., workers close shop a half-hour early.

You can't blame the unions for this one. If somebody told you that you could work a shorter week in the summer, you'd grab it. It's the city's responsibility to make sure it operates efficiently. Government is not a business, but there's no reason it can't be run in a businesslike way, which means not agreeing to wasteful work rules.

That said, those who defend this archaic practice by saying it boosts morale stretch logic to its breaking point. Our guess is that workers' morale would be boosted even more by letting them keep their jobs -- which may not happen for all of them if the city doesn't become more efficient.

It shouldn't have to be stated, but here goes: In a city that is under the watchful eye of a control board, the cost of beating the heat at City Hall (about $500,000 in lost time) is too much.

The tradition, started in the days before air conditioning, benefits about 1,100 city workers. Mayor Anthony Masiello, whose administration has tried to eliminate the perk in the past, said the summer hours clause must be reconsidered when union contracts are renegotiated. And North Council Member Joseph Golombek is out front, once again, in wanting to abolish another outdated tradition.

Erie County's employees -- that is, those represented by the two largest unions -- also have a summer hours provision. So it's not just city employees. But that means the infection has spread, and every governmental entity that sees a real need to try to maintain the delivery of services without increasing costs ought to be scanning its practices for such costly and outdated provisions.

Cutting summer hours speaks more to service delivery than cost savings, but it is hugely symbolic for a city administration that stresses the need for reform. Golombek lamented that there is a City Hall culture that agrees changes are necessary, but nobody wants to make any changes that affect them.

It's difficult to argue with the Council member's logic: Give up summer hours, and maybe the powers that be can save some jobs. Now that would be a boost for morale.