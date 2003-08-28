SCHOOL PROJECT LOSES AN IMPORTANT PLAYER

John J. Giardino, a key player in the planned $1 billion Buffalo school reconstruction project, Wednesday announced his resignation as chief operating officer of Ciminelli Construction.

"I have decided to leave Ciminelli to tackle some of the other needs in our city and its neighborhoods," Giardino said.

The long-delayed school project is about to begin.

Giardino has been deeply involved in the school project since Ciminelli decided to bid on the rights to oversee it in early 2001. The firm was selected in January 2002.

Although the plan has faced numerous delays, members of the Joint School Construction Board expect bonds to be sold in mid-September and for work to begin this fall on the reconstruction of the first schools.

"I truly understand why large projects rarely go forward -- it is an extremely difficult and challenging process," Giardino said in a e-mail message to Ciminelli employees.

"The last 10 months have been highly stressful for our company, me and everyone working so hard to make this project happen," he said. "With the project delivered and 'ready to go,' I have considered other opportunities and needs here in the city that require similar development efforts."

Paul G. Buchanan, a Buffalo Board of Education representative on the Joint School Construction Board, gave Giardino high marks for his work on the 10--year, $1 billion plan, which would eventually rebuild as many as 60 city schools and construct several new ones.

"He's been spending eight days a week on this for the last year," Buchanan said. "People would not understand the details and the work needed to bring this to fruition."

Donald A. Van Every, chairman of the Board of Education's Finance Committee, said the long-awaited project is about to be launched.

"It's very close, folks," he said at a Board of Education meeting. "I'm not kidding either."

