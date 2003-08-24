Shirley S. Halpert, a homemaker and longtime Town of Tonawanda resident, died Saturday (Aug. 23, 2003) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was 80.

Born Shirley Small in Buffalo, she was a graduate of East High School, where she was active in dramatics. She attended the University of Buffalo.

Mrs. Halpert was a business office representative for New York Telephone Co. from 1942 to 1954. For a number of years she was a Girl Scout troop leader. She also did volunteer work at Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

She was a member of Temple Beth Zion.

Mrs. Halpert died two days after the death of her sister, Anne Leff.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Leonard W., retired editorial page editor of The Buffalo News; a daughter, Melinda, of Washington, D.C.; and two grandsons.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Sisterhood Chapel of Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

