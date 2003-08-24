When last anyone checked, there were no plans for the "Tony and Joel" show to appear at the most prestigious economic development conference in the nation next month.

Instead, the country's top development experts will hear from "Rick and Rick," a Democratic mayor and Republican county executive with a reputation for putting aside their differences, working together and getting things done.

You can catch their act just 90 miles down the Thruway in Erie, Pa.

"While other politicians make speeches, they make progress," the International Economic Development Council said in announcing their appearance at the conference, being held Sept. 14 to 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Ricks are Rick Filippi, Democratic mayor of Erie, Pa., and Rick Schenker, Republican executive of Erie County, Pa. Both got elected last year amid hope that a change in political leadership would help turn the region around.

Sound familiar?

The difference, of course, is that Filippi and Schenker are working together on a new regional strategy for improving education, social services and the local economy.

In contrast, Mayor Anthony Masiello and County Executive Joel Giambra are fighting over casinos, sharing tax revenue, local water services and a new contract for Buffalo police officers.

Even more important, perhaps, they differ on the very future of the city.

What can we learn from Rick and Rick? A lot, says Jeffrey Stone, vice president of the IEDC, the largest organization of economic development professionals in the country.

"It has to do with the ability and power to do good things," Stone said. "The fact that these two gentlemen can shed their party's animosities to work together and get things done is a good lesson for everyone."

Stone says Giambra and Masiello have done many of the same things, especially in the area of economic development. Giambra likes to point to the fact that he and the mayor, in each of the past three years, have presented a joint, city-county economic agenda to the congressional delegation -- a first for Buffalo and Erie County.

But on many issues, including the very future of the city, Masiello and Giambra are worlds apart.

In Erie, just the opposite is true.

"They click," said John Oliver, executive director of the Erie Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "They're both regionalists in their outlook. And whether it's ribbon cuttings, presentations or meetings, they offer a unified message. They're very much in sync."

And they back up those words with action.

Without doubt, the most important result has been the new Civic Coordinating Committee, a regional planning agency headed by Filippi and Schenker and made up of movers and shakers in the community. The group, known as C-Cubed or C3, was formed to develop consensus on issues such as education, social services and development.

The group's goals are ambitious, most notably the creation of 15,000 new jobs and the recruitment of 50 businesses with 20 or more employees, all by the year 2010.

C-Cubed also plans to develop a countywide plan for government service delivery that encourages cooperation among local municipalities.

The national organization pointed to C-Cubed and its regional approach to rebuilding Erie's economy as one reason why Filippi and Schenker should be "emulated throughout the country."

Talk to the two, and it quickly becomes obvious that one basic belief is at the roots of their bond -- the belief that local governments need to think regionally.

"Like it or not, we're all tied into a common fabric," said Filippi. "I think most people instinctively know what needs to happen to move our region forward. The problem is when you try to move an initiative forward, you have all these blockers who come out of the woodwork."

Filippi, a lawyer and small business owner who first ran for political office six years ago, would like to move even faster, take even bolder steps in breaking down 100-year-old borders that "make no sense."

He also knows that's a fight for another day, because Erie isn't ready for that type of monumental change. So instead, he and Schenker take smaller steps toward regionalism. Things like C-Cubed.

"We have a philosophical agreement," said Schenker. "We know that together we have to re-create Erie's image and rebuild Erie's economy."

C-Cubed is just one of the accomplishments the national organization points to in celebrating Filippi and Schenker's cooperative relationship.

They also worked together on a new tax abatement program designed to increase investment in the city. The program provides a 10-year property tax cut for new housing and some commercial development. In addition, the two politicians, shortly after taking office in January 2002, convinced county lawmakers of the need to increase economic development funding.

"In terms of lip service, everyone is a regionalist," said Ted Levine, chairman and founder of Development Counselors International, a private consulting firm working for Erie. "The difference is these guys really are."

In 43 years of work with cities and counties, Levine has never seen two elected leaders from different political parties work so well together. And in his eyes, the relationship is already paying off through Erie's newly consolidated economic development system.

"When we got elected, the economic development system in Erie wasn't working," Schenker said.

Schenker, eager to fix it, called Filippi the day after they got elected and told him, "We have to meet." That's when the relationship began.

One of the first tests came earlier this year, when the two politicians approached National Fuel about moving its corporate headquarters from Buffalo to Erie. In the end, Erie lost out, but National Fuel officials made one thing clear -- Filippi and Schenker made it very tough to say "no."

"They spoke with one voice, and it was strictly one-stop shopping in terms of dealing with their development bureaucracy," said company spokeswoman Julie Coppola Cox. "We were very impressed with the way they conducted themselves."

Filippi and Schenker have their differences -- they rarely endorse the same candidates for political office -- but when it comes to jobs and development, even critics say they're on the same page.

"They are both smart, opportunistic politicians who realize the mood of this community is no-nonsense," said Ian Murray, a member of the City Council and C-Cubed. "It would be naive to suggest that they've put politics aside, but on economic development issues, they never battle in public."

Schenker said one of the reasons they get along are the ground rules they set early on. They agreed to work together on development issues but keep their noses out of each other's day-to-day decision making.

"If I had a suggestion, I would talk to the mayor privately," Schenker said. "I would never do it publicly. And besides, I'm not interested in running the day-to-day operations of City Hall."

That's in sharp contrast to Masiello and Giambra, who have sparred publicly over Giambra's high-profile campaign to take over the city police department and Masiello's very public push for more county sales tax revenue.

Giambra balks at any suggestion that his relationship with Masiello -- the two have known each other for more than 20 years -- has been detrimental to the city or the county. He reads from a laundry list of efforts he and Masiello have worked together on, from the new bioinformatics center to waterfront development to local funding of cultural institutions.

"We have a difference of opinion on a few issues," he said. "The encouraging part is that we agree on a lot of things, including economic development, and are working together."

Unfortunately, one of the issues they disagree on is the very future of the city and its role in providing basic services.

Giambra, for example, thinks the county sheriff should take over the Buffalo Police Department. Masiello favors a controversial new union contract that would delay a merger for three years.

"We've been able to do a lot of good things," said the mayor. But Masiello, unlike Giambra, acknowledges their differences and thinks the two of them, like Schenker and Filippi, need ground rules.

"I've tried to stay out of his business from Day One," Masiello said. "Unfortunately, he hasn't done the same thing, and I think that's been counterproductive."

It may be one of the reasons the "Tony and Joel" show has yet to hit the road.

