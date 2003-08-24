NO STUDENT IS TOO YOUNG TO LEARN BUSINESS THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT WAY

When David Swart was a junior at Tonawanda High School, he wasn't interested in anything involving money, the economy or business.

"I had no aspirations for business because I hated it. I didn't know it, I didn't understand it, I didn't care for it," said Swart.

All that changed when Robert L. Newman, a former president of Noco Express Shops, came to speak to his class as a Junior Achievement volunteer. Soon enough, Swart had started his own small business with friends, selling pizzas to classmates.

Swart, currently an information technology director at New Buffalo Shirt Factory in Clarence, now volunteers for Junior Achievement of Western New York himself, and had the chance recently to watch a group of fifth-graders at Highland Elementary start their own video game company.

"It's such a fulfilling experience. The cool part about it is watching kids get excited about starting their own business, making money. It's really interesting to me," said Swart.

More than 120 schools in Western New York share over 500 volunteers like Swart, reaching about 15,000 students. With the addition of after-school programs, the organization is looking to educate a different segment of students on the ins and outs of business.

Junior Achievement's after-school programs are expanding from five pilot areas to 45 markets nationally, as the result of a $350,000 grant from the JCPenney Afterschool Fund. Locally, five area YMCAs -- in Lakeshore, Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, and Lockport -- will provide programs for fifth and sixth-grade students.

"This allows us to go out and reach students that we can't get to with our in-school programs, to teach them about our organization," said Janice Zigel, president of Junior Achievement of Western New York. "They're going to learn about everything, from financial literacy, business principals and ethics, to balancing a checkbook."

Junior Achievement's curriculum has remained focused on teaching business, finance and career basics to students for years, but the program has put an increased emphasis on personal finance and business ethics in the annually updated curriculum given to its volunteers, said Tammy Bixby, senior program manager at Junior Achievement of WNY.

Additionally, two new Web-based programs in personal finance and business development allow students to post ideas and trade messages with volunteer instructors, and keep students aware of how low interest rates can affect their college financing, among other topics.

The entrepreneurship program's methods of teaching have also remained much the same over the years, with local workers volunteering work time -- or sometimes lunch hours -- to teach classrooms and offer their advice.

Volunteers meet with Junior Achievement officials to work out a compatible grade level and school, as well as a schedule of five classes per semester. They are then handed a "class in a bag," a curriculum guide that takes about 90 minutes to read and learn, said Bixby.

Learning a lesson guide on basic principles of business isn't hard, but many volunteers agreed on one thing: They gained a new appreciation for the work of teachers.

"I took the kindergarten class because I thought it would be an easy break-in for me, learning the basics of money and buying apples or whatever. It was not easy at all. They have an attention span of about two seconds, and I don't think I managed to fit in there," said Monica Sage, director of employee relations at Bush Industries of Jamestown.

Sage said she is now "very comfortable" teaching a second-grade class on the basics of factory production.

Gary Krull, owner of Dean & Krull PC, was surprised by the inquisitiveness of grade-schoolers when it came to his job as a tax accountant.

"I thought it would be kind of boring, but they all wanted to know what I did for a living," said Krull. "Just answering the question 'why do we have taxes?' can be very hard, very complicated."

Fifth grade students are well-versed in advertising, said Tom Houseknecht, vice president of the family-owned Pepsi-Cola Batavia Bottling Co., so he used promotional materials from Pepsi's television, radio and Internet campaigns as part of his class.

"The only problem with it is that it doesn't give you enough time. It's a pretty full curriculum already, and when I'm doing it and I start talking with these kids, I lose all track of time," said Houseknecht.

Houseknecht is also a member of the Batavia school board, which funds the program district-wide. Most schools work with Junior Achievement to raise funds for the program, where the curriculum bags with non-reusable classroom aides can cost between $300 and $1,000 for each instructor, every year.

"There's a price tag attached to this program, but it's worth every penny. It helps with teaching social studies, and it's exciting when kids learn about local businesses," said Sharon Messina, school-to-work program coordinator for Batavia City School District.

As organizers at Junior Achievement prepare for the fall semester, they're hoping to reach more volunteers at local businesses, in part by extolling the reciprocal value of getting students involved with local businesses.

"We bring in current stories, we talk about what's happening in Buffalo, and it makes the concepts understandable for them," said Kathleen Romanowski, public relations manager. "We try to tell businesses that if we do a good job of that, we can convince these kids that there are some jobs around here for them."

