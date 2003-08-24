NEW NUCLEAR PLANTS COULD HELP EASE POWER PROBLEMS

Public impact of energy policy decisions involves both the reliability and cost of America's utilities. Each is affected by the supply of the necessary raw materials and the means of delivery of products to the consumer. The recent electrical power outage was apparently caused by an overtaxed delivery system, the transmission grid control system.

The precipitating cause is still being investigated. It could be due to any of a number of events at generating plants, in transmission lines, increases in usage, or anything causing demand to exceed supply or delivery capacity that is not compensated for. Obviously, the system needs fixing.

The business of balancing long-term energy policy, short-term shortages and environmental protection is not a simple task. In recent years, low-cost, clean-burning natural gas became the prime fuel to heat homes, fuel factories and produce electricity replacing coal and imported oil. This pattern, however, was too good to stay true.

Demand for natural gas has overtaken a dwindling supply, gas prices have doubled from a year ago, and the rush to build new gas-fired power plants has stopped. There is no mystery why this is happening. Almost 90 percent of the new electric-power capacity in the United States now uses natural gas. A dire shortage of gas has raised concerns that gas prices for home heating will skyrocket next winter. Alan Greenspan, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank, recently warned that a gas shortage could do serious harm to the economy.

Short-term consequences of gas price increases will affect electric rates. Electricity demand rose 2 percent last year, well above levels of the previous three years. Although a surplus of electricity exists in almost every part of the country, reserve margins are being drawn down, and the likelihood is that increases in economic activity and output will require more electric-power capacity, requiring additional use of the now costly stand-by gas-fired plants.

The immediate response by gas companies to make up for declining gas production in North America is the import of liquefied natural gas. But dependence on gas imports carries a huge risk, as with oil, since political change in a number of gas-exporting countries -- such as Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Indonesia -- could result in regimes that don't always have U.S. interests at heart. This instability creates a dilemma for electrical companies, since they are no longer able to obtain affordable gas under long-term contract.

Domestic alternatives for electrical generation include development of wind, hydro and nuclear energy sources. Of these, the first two are limited to certain geographic locations due to losses in long transmission lines. Each possesses a unique set of environmental advantages and disadvantages.

Electrical companies now are showing new interest in nuclear power, which has the environmental advantages of natural gas yet none of its fuel-supply problems. The fact is, the economic advantage of building a gas-fired power plant, with its lower capital cost than a nuclear reactor, is disappearing.

Indeed, the cost of electricity produced at an operating nuclear plant has dropped to one-third that of electricity produced at a gas plant, offsetting nuclear power's higher capital investment. Further, unlike natural gas, nuclear power doesn't emit pollutants that produce acid rain and ozone smog. Nor does it release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that scientists say are warming the planet. These factors make a renewal of nuclear power attractive.

Nuclear power accounts for 20 percent of U.S. electricity production. Although there hasn't been an order for a new nuclear plant that has been completed since 1973, nuclear power in the United States is actually growing in importance. The 103 U.S. nuclear plants produced a record 785 million megawatt-hours of electricity in 2002, compared to 769 million megawatt-hours in 2001 and 557 million in 1990, adding the equivalent of 25 1,000-megawatt power plants in the past 12 years. Continued improvement in reliability has come from a steady upgrade in equipment and procedures.

The United States has all the essentials for the further development of nuclear power. It has a record of outstanding plant safety and efficiency, a timetable for building a nuclear-waste repository, and designs for advanced reactors that have been certified by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The Senate has approved a provision in a comprehensive energy bill that would provide federal loan guarantees for up to half the cost needed to construct six advanced nuclear plants, with a combined electricity output of 8,400 megawatts. This is enough to power 8 million homes. These next-generation plants would use a standardized design that is inherently safe. Also, the Senate has earmarked $1.1 billion for construction of a cogeneration reactor that would demonstrate a new process to produce both electricity and hydrogen for use in industrial processes and in fuel cells to power motor vehicles.

By building the next generation of nuclear plants, we can provide a more balanced mix of energy sources, ease the price pressure on electricity, help improve air quality and limit greenhouse emissions, and strengthen the nation's energy security and extend our natural gas resources. If we do this, the public may yet get what it wants -- clean and reliable electricity without unduly burdening businesses and individuals.

Hopefully, the crystal ball of the policy makers will be clear so we won't have to return to coal bins in the basement or soot in the air.

ALAN K. BRUCE is a retired health physicist and radiation biologist who did research and taught at the University at Buffalo from 1957 to 1997.