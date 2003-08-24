INSIDER TRADING

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings: Dauch, Richard F., officer, exercised an option for 8,054 shares of common at $4.26 each on Aug. 12 and then sold 8,054 shares of common between $29.40 and $29.54 each on Aug. 12.

Bank of America Corp.: Brinkley, Amy Woods, officer, exercised an option for 19,000 shares of common at $26.81 each on Aug. 15 and then sold 19,000 shares of common between $81.10 and $81.42 each between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 and now directly and indirectly holds 6,532.

Brown, Edward John III, officer, exercised an option for 30,000 shares of common at $26.81 each on Aug. 15 and then sold 30,000 shares of common between $81.10 and $81.42 each on Aug. 15 and now directly and indirectly holds 116,655.

Community Bank System: Dempsey, William M., director, exercised an option for 4,208 shares of common between $16.00 and $19.13 each on Aug. 18 and then sold 4,208 shares of common at $42.85 each on Aug. 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 1,600.

Patterson, David C., director, exercised an option for 6,721 shares of common between $29.31 and $31.35 each on July 25 and then sold 6,721 shares of common at $41.07 each on July 25 and now directly and indirectly holds 11,150.

Energy East Corp.: Benson, Richard R., officer, exercised an option for 60,000 shares of common at $18.55 each on Aug. 18.

First Niagara Financial Group: Currie, James W., director, exercised an option for 20,000 shares of common at $4.16 each on Aug. 19 and then sold 20,000 shares of common at $15.55 each on Aug. 19 and now directly and indirectly holds 137,190.

FleetBoston Financial Corp.: Choquette, Paul J. Jr., director, sold 4,400 shares of common between $30.36 and $30.41 each on Aug. 15 and now directly and indirectly holds 20,818.

Forest City Enterprises: Larue, David J., officer, sold 350 shares of common at $41.16 each on Aug. 13.

Gannett Co.: McCorkindale, Douglas H., chief executive officer, sold 30,000 shares of common between $78 and $78.25 each on Aug. 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 402,990.

GATX Corp.: Duddy, Gail L., officer, exercised an option for 3,000 shares of common at $18.84 each on Aug. 20 and then sold 3,000 shares of common at $21 each on Aug. 20 and now directly and indirectly holds 15,707.

General Electric Co.: Fraizer, Michael D., officer, exercised an option for 36,000 shares of common at $8.50 each on Aug. 15 and then sold 36,000 shares of common at $28.88 each on Aug. 15 and now directly and indirectly holds 124,049.

Fujimori, Yoshiaki, officer, purchased 3,000 shares of common at $28.10 each on Aug. 13 and now directly and indirectly holds 34,141.

Ingram Micro: Ricketts, James F., officer, exercised an option for 41,424 shares of common at $11.69 each on Aug. 19 and then sold 41,424 shares of common at $13.99 each on Aug. 19 and now directly and indirectly holds 2,832.

Praxair: Westendorf, Alan J., officer, exercised an option for 14,000 shares of common at $46.13 each on Aug. 18 and sold 14,000 shares of common at $64.85 each on Aug. 18 and now directly and indirectly holds 8,088.

Von, Krannichfeldt T., officer, exercised an option for 10,000 shares of common at $44.69 each on Aug. 12 and an option for 10,000 shares of common at $44.69 each on July 31 and sold 10,000 shares of common between $62.36 and $62.42 each on Aug. 12, and sold 10,000 shares of common between $65.15 and $65.17 each on July 31 and now directly and indirectly holds 5,894.