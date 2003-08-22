FOREIGN-BORN ADOPTIONS INCREASE

More than one in 10 of the nation's adopted children was born overseas and the largest number come from Korea, the Census Bureau found in its first report on adoptions.

Nearly 13 percent, or 200,000, of the country's 1.6 million adopted children, were born outside the United States, according to data from the 2000 census being released today.

Some people look overseas to avoid the legal wrangling that may arise if an adopted child's birth parents fight to reclaim custody, said Patricia A. Hill, executive director of ACTION Inc., an adoption agency in Dayton, Ohio, and mother of 20 adopted children.

Administrative delays and roadblocks in the U.S. foster care system also can make a prospective parent search overseas, said Thomas Atwood, president of the National Council for Adoption in Alexandria, Va.

The vast majority of adoptions still involve native-born children. But the number of immigrant visas issued by the State Department to orphans coming into the United States for adoption increased dramatically from 1990 to 2000 -- from 7,000 to nearly 18,000.