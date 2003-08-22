BUSINESS PEOPLE

Leadership Buffalo, a not for profit leadership training group, accepted Kristen D. Wright of Chiampou Travis Besaw and Kershner into the charter class of Rising Leaders.

Real Info president James A. Kirchmeyer was a panelist for the "Grill Your AVM Provider" session at the third annual Predictive Methods Conference recently in Newport Beach, Calif. Real Info is a Western New York real estate valuation company.

Rich Products appointed Cynthia Armstrong intellectual property paralegal and Sandra J. Young paralegal in the legal department of The People Network; Jason Dreniak associate marketing manager in Bakery Marketing, Bread and Rolls -- Dough; Saira Farooqui invoicing specialist in the Finance Department; Maria Grimaldi Patronaggio marketing manager in Bakery Marketing, Sweet Goods; Debra Melius administrative assistant in the Quality Assurance Department; Judy Miranda legal assistant in the Legal Department of The People Network; Tom Van Wert senior marketing manager in Bakery Marketing, Bread and Rolls --Par-baked/Artisan;and James Walker mail room associate in the Mail Services Department. The Buffalo-based frozen food manufacturer also promoted Ann Boyd to senior marketing manager in Cakes and Desserts Marketing; Maureen Quagliana to director of procurement finance in the Procurement Department; and Michael R. Welker to director of indirect material purchasing in the Global Procurement Department.

MONY Group's managing director, Joseph DiLeo and financial professionals Ronald Derme, Donald German, Kevin Shreve and James Walsh qualified for membership in the industry's Million Dollar Round Table for 2003.

The Buffalo Section of The American Society of Civil Engineers selected George Cotroneo of the Buffalo District of the Army Corps of Engineers, president-elect for the 2003-2004 term. Cotroneo will become president for the 2004-2005 term on July 1, 2004. Other officers are: President, Dean Goodison, TVGA; vice president, Lee Fang; secretary, Ken Wojtkowski, TVGA; treasurer, Athena Hutchins, Parsons Brinckerhoff. Directors include: John Danzer, SJB Services; Richard J. Kotecki and Kevin Marracino, state Department of Transportation; Irvine Reinig II; Todd Swackhamer, McMahon and Mann and Angela Hintz, Malcolm Pirnie.

Fleet Bank named James C. McDermott business specialist at the East Aurora branch located at 670 Main St. and Christine Chamberlin business specialist at the Town of Tonawanda branch located at 1188 Niagara Falls Blvd.

The Batavia Nursing Home recognized Timothy M. Doolittle, regional director in Western New York for Empire State Development, at the home's annual resident-family picnic recently. Doolittle was honored for his efforts assisting enhanced economic development in Western New York.

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, a residential mortgage provider, named Rich Leffler a home mortgage consultant in its Williamsville office. Previously, Leffler served as a residential mortgage loan officer with M&T Mortgage Corp. in Buffalo.

The Rotary Club of Clarence elected Joseph Floss president. Other officers are: President-Elect, Peter Cournan Jr.; treasurer, Vince Amigone; and secretary, Len Baran. Directors are: Bill Casilio Jr., George Emerling, Barb Guida, Steve Nawotniak, Bob O'Connell and Ron Roche.

The Niagara USA Chamber, a business advocate and service organization, named Angela Berti vice president of government and public affairs. She previously was chief of staff for Assemblywoman Francine Delmonte.

BryLin Hospitals promoted Mark Nowak to marketing director. With the hospital since 1999, Nowak will be responsible for marketing and advertising the hospital's services while enhancing and developing referral relationships.

ElderWood Senior Care at Oakwood honored Jo Ann Jacobi with the Service Excellence Award for 2003.

The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York recently elected Dennis C. Galluzzo president. Galluzzo is supervising pharmacist of Vix Pharmacy in Williamsville and currently serves as executive director of the Pharmacists' Association of Western New York.

Harold C. Brown & Co., a Buffalo-based investment advisory and financial planning services provider, named Daniel Whalen research analyst. Previously, Whalen was assistant vice president at Merrill Lynch.