BUSINESS PEOPLE

The Adam's Mark Buffalo-Niagara Hotel appointed Raynard Lawler general manager. Lawler previously served as hotel manager of the Adam's Mark St. Louis.

Safetec of America, a Buffalo-based manufacturer of infection control products, named Denise Kruszka quality and regulatory manager, Clarice Otminski marketing manager, Larry Albee materials manager and Larry Hensel production manager.

The Association of Energy Engineers recognized Peter Peden with the certified energy manager designation. This certification recognizes individuals who have demonstrated high levels of experience, competence, proficiency and ethical fitness in the energy management profession. Peden is employed by BCS, a Tonawanda-based energy services and controls systems integrator.

KeyBank Western New York District named Anthony F. Gutowski vice president and relationship manager of Business Banking. Gutowski is responsible for delivering financial solutions to small businesses and developing new business opportunities, including commercial loans, leasing and cash management services throughout Western New York. Previously, Gutowski was relationship manager for Fleet Bank in Buffalo.

The Rotary Club of Buffalo recently elected Vicki Schneider president. Others officers: Vice president, Anthony N. Diina; president-elect, Wayne W. Bacon; treasurer, Robert J. Galdys and secretary, Patrick J. Whalen. Directors include: Ronald A. Canestro, Paul B. Hurley Jr., Jack Managanello, Patrick J. Mills, Jacquelyn Silverberg, James M. Sutherland and Spencer Thompson.

Ernst & Young, an international provider of professional services, honored David I. Herer as a finalist for the Upstate New York Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Herer is the chief executive officer at ABC-Amega, a global commercial receivable management firm. The award is designed to honor outstanding entrepreneurs who have demonstrated excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to businesses and communities.

Sear-Brown's civil engineer, Craig M. Alexander earned his professional engineering license. With the architecture, engineering, planning and construction service provider since 2000, Alexander is based in the Transportation Division in the Buffalo office.

Speak for Success, a chapter of Toastmasters International, elected Richard Macey president. Other officers: Vice president of education, Mary Koszelak; vice president of membership, Kevin Leous; vice president of public relations, Marie Mullen; secretary, Chrystyna Brown; treasurer, Eric Walker; Sergeant-at-Arms, Karen Thompson.

Watts Engineers' vice president Robert R. Turley has been certified as a LEED-accredited professional. Turley is department manager of the Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing Engineering Service Group at the Amherst engineering consulting firm. Also, New York State recognized Timothy E. Major as a licensed registered professional engineer and Joseph E. Hallmark and Bradley M. Sendlak obtained engineer-in-training certifications.

Iskalo Development, a Williamsville-based developer and design-build contractor, appointed Jane Munro marketing and leasing manager.