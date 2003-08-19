BUFFALO HAS ITS SHARE OF SHOVEL-READY SITES

The recent News editorial, "Getting ready for business," stated, "There is no city location that is immediately available that can accommodate 30,000 square feet of floor space and has a telecommunications infrastructure available, according to (BNE President Thomas) Kucharski."

This is simply not true. I did a little research on the city's Web site and found three very viable 30,000 -square-foot shovel-ready sites. These sites are commonly known as parking lots, and a developer will not need to stand on line at the Erie County Industrial Development Agency welfare office for money to make them shovel ready.

Shovel-ready sites are the 32,346-square-foot parking lot at the corner of Main and Swan, the 108,600-square-foot site at 201 Ellicott Street just south of the downtown library, and the 70,000-square-foot site at 75 Main St. north of the HSBC Arena, where Adelphia did not build its headquarters. All of these sites have major fiber-optic telecommunications cables nearby. The site on Ellicott not only has access close by to high-speed communications lines, it's also across the street from an excellent library. I'm sure that wetlands in Amherst do not have any better telecommunications infrastructure than these downtown sites.

DANIEL SACK

Buffalo