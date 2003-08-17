VISITORS TO JAZZ FESTIVAL TO SEE SAW ARTIST DISPLAY OWN SOUND BITE

A world-famous chain saw artist from Japan, Keiji Kidokoro, will turn a truncated box elder into a work of art next weekend during the Lewiston Jazz Festival.

Standing as a dead "Y" outside the office of the Lewiston Council on the Arts, the tree will become the first artistic element of the proposed Historic Lewiston Courtyard, which will be nestled among three of the oldest buildings in the village.

"Keiji was here last year to perform during Old Sanborn Days," recalled Eva Nicklas, artistic director of the arts council. "When he looked up at the tree in front of my own house -- he looked at it almost with reverance -- he saw a spirit in the tree. He said every tree has a spirit and his job is to bring the spirit out of the tree. So I'm hoping he'll see a spirit in this tree as well and carve whatever he sees."

Now on a three-month tour of American cities, Kidokoro and his sculptor wife, Eiko, will be in Lewiston on Saturday, when the Historic Lewiston Jazz Festival is in full swing. His chain saw will chew away at the box elder from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is certain to attract a crowd as several jazz groups serenade the public elsewhere along Center Street.

With engine screaming and sawdust streaming, Kidokoro is not your typical country chain saw carver but is more of a performance artist, swaying to and fro and heaving body language into the whole enterprise.

"We're thrilled to bring him here now because this courtyard project is just getting ready to happen," Nicklas said. "As soon as the festival is over, they're going to start construction. They'll break ground for lighting and water lines for the fountains."

A weed-choked parking lot at Center and North Fourth streets will be turned into a public courtyard linking the stone Frontier House and the two "yellow houses," as Lewistonians like to call them.

The Big Yellow House, home of the arts council, used to be the Border Patrol House on the waterfront.

"During Prohibition, the customs inspectors were busy inside, watching for rum runners on the river," Nicklas said. "But after Prohibition, they moved the building on sleds to Ridge Street with a team of six horses during the winter of 1928."

The Little Yellow House, now occupied by the Greater Lewiston Business & Professional Association on Center Street, was the first building erected in the newly incorporated Village of Lewiston in 1816. Historians believe it was once the ticket office for the Porter, Barton stagecoach line.

The houses were painted yellow, Nicklas explained, because one summer the village was given paint left over from the annual repainting of boat hulls on the Niagara River shore.

The historic courtyard may become the premier meeting place in the village, visible from Center Street and matching its streetscape. The layout was designed by Canadian landscape architect John Morley, who designed the Butterfly Conservatory in Canada and the row of parks and pocket parks along the Ontario shoreline from Fort George to Fort Erie.

The main feature of the courtyard will be a small, raised amphitheater suitable for chamber music, poetry readings, small plays, art classes and any serendipitous event that might happen to erupt. Funeral director Bradley Hardison is its primary donor.

"I can see artists sitting out there, taking an art class with their easels set up in the beautiful courtyard, painting the historic buildings and the people walking by on Center Street," Nicklas mused. "Or a guy playing the guitar. It will have places for people to perch. And a game table for checker players. All to enhance a sense of community."

The courtyard will also have a fountain, financed by a $5,000 grant obtained by Assemblywoman Francine DelMonte. Benches, trees, plantings and an information kiosk will complete the picture.

Red bricks are being sold at $100 and $185 for the courtyard's Memory Lane pathway leading from Center Street to the arts council office. Donors' names and comments will be carved in each brick.

Municipal beautification has become the central theme of the Lewiston Council on the Arts. So far it has sponsored the siting of three sculptures at local points of interest:

"Spirit of Victory" stands at Joseph Davis State Park, after its parts were rescued from various dumping places by Nicklas and Irene Rykaszewski, executive director of the arts council. Created in 1989 by Tom Mullaney, it was finally restored in 1998.

"Tango," a metal sculpture by John Puccio, stands outside the Town of Lewiston Senior Center.

"Bug," the last major metal sculpture by Larry Griffis, is now the centerpiece of Seneca Park, designed by Morley, outside Lewiston Public Library.

