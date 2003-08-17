MCNAIR, TITANS TOO MUCH FOR BILLS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Steve McNair showed Saturday night why he finished third last season in the voting for most valuable player in the National Football League.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback was at his play-making best in staking the Tennessee Titans to a 14-0 lead over the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans didn't stop scoring when McNair went to the sidelines. Tennessee took a 24-10 lead at halftime and cruised to a 37-24 victory in the second preseason game of the summer for both teams.

A near-capacity crowd of 68,809 at the Coliseum watched McNair show the same form that carried the Titans to the AFC Championship Game last January. The ninth-year veteran directed touchdown drives of 73 and 65 yards and also threw one interception by Nate Clements.

The Bills (1-1) had looked pretty good in their preseason scrimmage against Cleveland and in last week's game at Baltimore. This time, however, both the Bills starters and reserves had more than they could handle from a team that went 11-5 and won the AFC South in 2002.

Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe played four series. The first three went nowhere. The fourth was an 80-yard drive to a touchdown, keyed by a 62-yard Travis Henry run up the middle of the field.

Bledsoe finished 5 of 11 for 47 yards and was sacked once.

"We still had a few too many mistakes," Bledsoe said. "We overcame a couple of penalties, but it makes the field longer for us. We have to get that straightened out. We have to be better on third downs. We have to win on third down. We have the ability to do it. They played us in man coverage and we should always win in man coverage."

The best news of the game for the Bills: no starters suffered injury.

McNair finished 8 of 12 for 70 yards with one TD strike.

"We're playing pretty good football right now," said McNair. "We still have a lot of things to work out. We had to overcome some adversity with the interception. But I think we did a good job bouncing back and making plays."

The Titans needed just 2:40 to march 73 yards for a touchdown to open the game. The big play was a 48-yard pass interference penalty on Bills safety Izell Reese, who was starting in place of Pierson Prioleau. Reese got tangled up with Titans receiver Derrick Mason down the right sideline. It gave the Titans a first-and-goal situation at the Bills' 7. Eddie George went off right tackle for 6 yards then plunged over from the 1 to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead with 12:20 left in the quarter.

The Titans' second drive was vintage McNair.

He converted a third-and-2 situation with a 5-yard pass to Drew Bennett, a third and 7 with a 16-yard pass to Erron Kinney, a third and 10 with a 20-yard pass to Justin McCareins and a fourth-and-goal from the 3 with a TD strike to McCareins.

McNair, who has gained more rushing yards than any NFL quarterback over the past six years, avoided near sacks repeatedly. On the TD strike McNair threw a bullet to the back of the end zone. Bills cornerback Kevin Thomas nearly intercepted it.

"I saw it coming," McNair said. "The defensive back had his back turned. I tried to get it in before he turned around. Justin deserves credit because he adjusted to the ball pretty well."

The march took up 7:04 and went for 15 plays.

The Bills' starting offense got off to a slow start. On the first possession, Bledsoe drove the team 36 yards to the Tennessee 33. But the march was disjointed because of two Bills penalties -- a false start on Trey Teague and a hold on Ruben Brown. On a third-and-6 play from the 33, Bledsoe couldn't find his first receiver and slid out of the pocket. But defensive end Jaqua Thomas went way wide around left tackle Jonas Jennings and caught Bledsoe from behind. It was a coverage sack, and the Bills were forced to punt.

On the second drive, the Bills went four plays and out after the Clements interception. Bledsoe's first pass, a screen for Henry, was fouled up by pressure from Thomas. The Bills went for the first down on fourth and 3 from the Titans' 35, but Kevin Carter got pressure up the middle on a stunt and forced Bledsoe to hurry a throw that fell incomplete.

The Bills' third drive wasn't any prettier. After Henry ran for 3 yards, Bledsoe threw incomplete along the sideline for Moulds, then threw incomplete over the middle for Josh Reed.

Finally, the Bills offense did something positive on its fourth try.

Henry followed lead blocks by Sam Gash and Mark Campbell and ran 62 yards to the Titans' 9. On the next play, Olandis Gary followed blocks by Gash and Campbell off right guard and plowed into the end zone. Tennessee led, 21-7, with 9:13 left in the second quarter.

Alex Van Pelt, playing with all the Bills' starters except for Henry, got two series of action and drove the Bills to a field goal, a 50-yarder by Rian Lindell.

The Titans' No. 3 QB, Billy Volek, mounted two touchdown drives and three field-goal drives through the second and third quarters and early into the fourth.

Bills No. 3 QB Travis Brown directed two touchdown drives in the second half.

e-mail: mgaughan@buffnews.com