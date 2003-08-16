Things to do

You'll need to get creative if you want to locate a ticket to attend the PGA Championship, which concludes today and Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford. Tickets have been sold out for a while, but there is TV coverage both days at 11 a.m. on TNT and 2 p.m. on Channel 4.

A marathon relay swim today in Lake Erie will raise funds for Carly's Club for Kids and Cancer Research, an organization dedicated to raising money in memory of a young cancer victim named Carly Collard-Cottone. Event organizer Joe Zwierzchowski will attend a party celebrating the event at 4 p.m. in Waterfront Park in Crystal Lake, Ont. For details and driving directions, go to www.carlyscrossing.com.

Things to view

The Buffalo Bills exhibition game in Tennessee is at 8 tonight on Channel 2 and ESPN.

Top women's tennis players slug it out in the Rogers AT&T Cup from Toronto. Channel 5 covers at 12:30 and 7 p.m. today, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Highlights from the X Games will be shown 7 p.m. Sunday on Channel 7.