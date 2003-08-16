ERIK N. LARSON, STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL AIDE

Erik N. Larson, an assistant state attorney general, died Wednesday (Aug. 13, 2003) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston, following a seizure. He was 32.

The cause of death was still unknown Friday. Larson experienced a high fever and left work early Wednesday to rest. He suffered a seizure at home, according to his father, Nevin.

Erik Larson was born in Buffalo and grew up in Amherst. He was a 1988 graduate of West Seneca Christian School. He also graduated from Liberty University in Virginia in 1992 and from the University at Buffalo Law School in 1995.

He worked as an assistant attorney general since 1996 in the field of health care and was a member of the Erie County and New York State bar associations.

He served as chairman of the Grace Baptist Church board of trustees and was an instrumentalist and youth leader in the church.

Larson enjoyed trout fishing in area streams and hunting. He spent a week with his father and brother in May hunting black bear in the Rocky Mountains of Montana. All three men landed a bear on the trip.

Larson also liked baseball and softball, and spending time with his wife and two young children.

He was the son of Nevin Larson of Amherst, general manager of WDCX-FM, the area's largest Christian radio station.

Also surviving are his wife of 10 years, the former Melissa E. Nickerson; a son, Andrew E.; a daughter, Kathryn F.; his mother, Suzanne of Amherst; a brother, Brett of the Town of Tonawanda; a sister, Krista S. Rhodenhizer of Woodbridge, Va; and a grandmother, Annabel of Wheatfield.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Grace Baptist Church, 2525 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be in White Chapel Cemetery, Amherst.