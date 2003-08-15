NORBERT A. FRANK, COMMERCIAL ARTIST

Norbert A. Frank, a retired commercial artist and volunteer firefighter, died Wednesday (Aug. 13, 2003) in his Orchard Park home after a long illness. He was 80.

Born in Ashford, he moved to Buffalo with his family as a child. He attended South Park High School and Albright Art Institute, where he studied illustration.

Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.

He ran his own business as a commercial artist, specializing primarily in illustrations for industrial catalogs, until his retirement in 1988. He also served with the Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Company for 38 years.

Frank enjoyed raising flowers, flying radio-controlled airplanes and collecting model trains.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, the former Joan Ellis; a daughter, Mary Lou Knaggs of Varysburg; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Hamburg.

