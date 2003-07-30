WINDMILLS WOULD BE IDEAL IN SARDINIA

I have resisted response as I have read letter after letter discrediting the use of windmills in the Sardinia area. That ends today.

The cry of "not in my back yard" (NIMBY) has been proudly displayed as testament to the selfishness and shortsightedness of certain individuals.

Guess what? The windmills in question are not in their back yard, and it is time these individuals end their ability to decide what should or should not be done on another individual's property.

I ask if any of the individuals who disagree with the construction of windmills have ever taken it upon themselves to visit another wind-farm community? In my quest for firsthand experience with a wind-farm community, I ventured to Fenner, which has already developed and begun to cultivate its wind crop.

As I drove toward the windmills, my first reaction was simple amazement. These windmills pepper the area and enhance the countryside. Venturing close to the windmills, I could hear nothing as their blades spun high above my head. Coming from a farm myself, I asked a farmer if he had any problems with the windmills on his land. His simple reply was "nope." Why should he? He could still carry on his business while losing minimal land when he harvested crops.

The hills of Sardinia have been blessed with a steady breeze. Is it not time to harvest these winds? Wind power has far less negative impacts than other forms of energy production. Windmills use the renewable and endless natural resources of the world to supply power rather than release toxins into the air as other forms of power production do. Wind power is quickly becoming the new face of energy.

Sardinia is fortunate enough to have been chosen by Zilkha Energy to become a producer of green power. If the opponents of green power are successful in stopping Zilkha from moving forward, then they are surrendering any chance Sardinia has of development in the future.

MATHEW PERRY

Sardinia