LEARNING THE ROPES

It all started when Buffalo News photographer Sharon Cantillon shot a photo of some neighborhood girls jumping rope outside the William J. Grabiarz School in northwest Buffalo Avenue one day. NeXt Editor Jean Westmoore asked Staff Reporter Emma Sapong if she'd like to check it out for a possible NeXt story -- not realizing Sapong was a double-dutch expert from her childhood years in Brooklyn. Sapong's visit turned into some double dutch lessons for the neighborhood.

My childhood friends and I so looked forward to summer. We didn't go to summer camps.

And we sure didn't take any trips to exotic places.

For the most part, we stayed around the block, taking in the concrete wonders of Brownsville, Brooklyn.

We couldn't even pretend an escape with bike rides. Well, because we didn't own any bikes.

But we were able to sweet-talk various New York Telephone repairmen into giving us several feet of telephone wire.

Those wires made the best jump ropes. And they were all we ever needed for a joyous vacation.

Summers in Brownsville were a continuous game of double dutch.

The enticing rhythm of the ropes smacking the cement on Lott and Saratoga avenues dictated our lives. We jumped from morning to night, never getting tired. We argued over whose turn it was to jump and even sabotaged each other's jumps by turning the rope funny. But we loved it.

We played the games of Partners and D.I.S.H. (as in Double Dutch Inside Out Single Hop) until our frustrated mothers spoiled the fun by screaming from their windows to get us in the house.

Double dutch was my first American love -- and obsession. When I arrived in New York from Liberia in 1984, my cousins quickly introduced me to the game. It was important. In the neighborhood, you either played double dutch or you sat on the stoop, staring into space.

I was 7 and silmultaneously terrified and fascinated by the speed of the rope.

Skinny with knock-knees, I got entangled with the rope each time I jumped in. My repeated failed attempts were stealing jumping time from the other girls, and, of course, they didn't like that.

But just when they were ready to give up on me, everything clicked. I flew into the center with confidence and quickly lifted my feet, and I was jumping. From then on, my world changed forever. It was like I had become a part of life -- I was no longer standing on the sidelines wishing to join the fun. Like other athletic activities, double dutch builds confidence and self-esteem. After that first successful jump, I was addicted. I went on to master different tricks in the rope -- from the cigarette to the pop-up to the criss-cross. I was even invited to join a competitive international double dutch team.

Sometime in high school, we put up our ropes. I think we might have grown too cool for double dutch. Or maybe we were too busy checking out the boys in the neighborhood.

Back in the game

But recently, after more than a decade out of the ropes and as rusty as can be, I jumped back into the sport to give some Buffalo youngsters some pointers about my first love.

For about five days, I spent time with four girls, ages 9 to 17, who live in the Jasper Parrish housing development. For hours we turned and jumped in the development's courtyard.

The girls' abilities ranged from none to some. They were anxious and excited.

"It's fun, and you are hanging with your friends," said Candice Holmes, 12.

Candice and Eryka Kennedy, 17, had down the basics -- they could jump in the rope and jump for a decent amount of time. But they want to add some tricks to their repertoire.

Candice's sister Brittany Jemison, 9, who entered the rope from the middle instead of the traditional corners, would get lucky once in awhile and get in a good jump. The three girls were introduced to double dutch some years ago when Eryka's cousin from Queens spent the summer in Buffalo.

But Alysha "LeLe" Hodges, 13, missed those lessons. LeLe, Eryka's sister, was starting from scratch. She had never jumped double dutch before.

And I discovered I was far from the skinny girl I used to be, I was huffing and puffing after my first few jumps.

For LeLe and Brittany, who needed the most work, they had to understand the basic concepts: jumping directly in the center of the ropes and lifting their feet high and as fast as possible. In a couple of days, Brittany had it down, with an attitude to boot. To egg her on to jump longer, we would chant "Go, Brittany" "Go, Brittany." She would be all smiles as she tried to maintain her concentration.

LeLe was struggling, but she was optimistic. She knew what she had to work on.

"I'm not jumping in straight on the side, I'm not getting in the middle and I'm not keep my feet up," she vented. "It's fun trying. I feel like I can do it, but I'm not jumping in the middle."

Meanwhile, Candice and Eryka were trying out some new tricks. We focused on the criss-cross, in which you hop and cross and uncross your legs. Eryka had the idea, but Candice wasn't interested. Candice wanted to improve turning around in the rope.

"It's fun doing the criss-cross," Eryka said. "I'm better now because I pick up feet before I wasn't, and that's why I was messing up."

Days later, Candice and Eryka tried their hands at the pop-up, which is the way you would jump in single rope.

LeLe was gradually improving, and Brittany's jumps were getting longer and longer. LeLe was getting a little discouraged. I promised her that she would be jumping by the end of the summer.

But I guess LeLe couldn't wait because the next day, she landed in the center of the rope and lifted her legs and was jumping. We were all stunned. Her mother, sitting outside their house, couldn't believe it. LeLe was glowing.

"I didn't think I would be able to do, I had a hard time getting in the rope," LeLe said. "I'm happy. It felt good jumping. I feel like I can learn anything."

Mission accomplished.

