ELIZABETH'S HOT SHEET

HOT REMIX: Both Fatboy Slim and the Neptunes are working on remixes of the Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil."

HOT LIBERAL GIMMICK WE'RE SURPRISED TOOK SO LONG: The Deck of Republican Chickenhawks is a set of playing cards satirizing the Iraqi Deck of Death.

HOT DOWNLOADS: What P. Diddy says he's got in the "lovin' " section of his iPod: Prince's "Adore," a bit of Marvin Gaye, "Distant Lover" and a bunch of R. Kelly.

HOT SINGER-SONGWRITER: Glum but melodious Patrick Park showcases unpretentious lyrics with a country edge on "Loneliness Knows My Name."