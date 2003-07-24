WESTERN WOMEN SET TO DEFEND GOLD

Bill Agronin was going to call it quits as the Niagara women's basketball coach, but his team was just too good.

"I was going to become an Associate Athletics Director (at Niagara), but we had a really good year last year and they asked me to stay on to coach," Agronin said. "And I love coaching, so it's OK with me."

The Purple Eagles finished the 2002-03 season with 20 wins, and Agronin was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Now he's back on the sidelines for another winning team, as the Western women's open basketball team tries to defend the gold at the Empire State Games.

Agronin welcomes back seven players from last year's team, including his Purple Eagles point guard Eva Cunningham, the MAAC's Defensive Player of the Year, and University at Buffalo assistant coach Cheri Euler, a former Michigan State star. Also returning are Canisius' Lonnie Brown and Jenel Stevens, Army's Katie Macfarlane, UNC-Pembroke's Lindsay Bartholf and UB's Hollie Cook.

"We're going in trying to get the gold because we won the gold last year and a lot of the same team is back," said Cunningham, competing in her fifth Games. "The team gets along really well, and we all know each other. Now that it's in my hometown, I want to win the gold even more."

Joining Western this year are Niagara senior Jessica Kemp, Sacred Heart graduate Rachel Michalek and Army's Lindsay Brent.

Tuesday's scrimmage against the scholastic team was the first chance for the entire 10-woman open squad to practice together because of Agronin and Euler's recruiting schedules along with other duties farther afield.

"Two of the girls (Brent and Macfarlane) are from the U.S. Military Academy, and they have commitments," Agronin said. "In fact, one of them (Brent) was just jumping out of airplanes. We just got her back from Jordan."

Agronin used the scrimmage mainly to "get a flow" in the offense, mixing up the five players on the floor for the final two quarters. In addition to dealing with its irregular practice schedule, Western has to face Adirondack as its first opponent.

"I think we've got a good chance except for the fact that we open up against Adirondack, and they're very, very good," Agronin said. "They're going to be a real test. I think if we played them in the third game we'd have a legitimate shot. Playing them in the first game really scares me, but we'll be ready."

Last year, Western went undefeated, beating Central, 101-86, in the final game for the region's first gold since 1998. Stevens turned in 19 points in that game, while Macfarlane came off the bench with 18. Brown scored 14 points, and Cunningham had 15 while running the offense.

For these returning players, the Games are just as much about fun as capturing the gold again, and their teammates keep them coming back each year.

"It's a fun experience, and I love my girls," said Brown, a Traditional graduate returning for her third Games. "I don't feel any added pressure. I just feel like we just need to pick up where we left off."

They'll start to do just that against Adirondack at noon today.

