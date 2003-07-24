THE DAILY DISH

Brown's breakup ...

"Godfather of Soul" James Brown, 70, has announced his breakup from his wife, Tomi Rea Brown, with a full-page ad in the show-business trade newspaper Variety.

The ad features a photo of the couple and their now 2-year-old son, James Joseph Brown II, smiling at Walt Disney World while posing with the costumed character Goofy. Above the photo, a statement said that because of their "heavy, demanding tour schedule, they have decided to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings, just a mutual show business decision made by both parties."

The couple wed in December 2001. Tomi Rea is one of Brown's background singers, and Variety reports they may continue working together.

No knight aspirations ...

Ringo Starr, who performs at Six Flags Darien Lake on Saturday, has no interest in being knighted as old bandmate Sir Paul McCartney was.

The former Beatles drummer thinks it's time for Britain's royal family to go. "Americans love them, but I don't feel they're relevant anymore," he told the London Sun. "There goes me knighthood. It doesn't bother me. I don't want to be a 'Sir.' I want to be a duke or a prince. If they come through with that, I'll consider it."

Takes a tumble ...

Former "X-Files" star Gillian Anderson, 34, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after falling down the stairs at her London home early Monday, IMDB.com reports.

Anderson shares a $2.25 million house in trendy Notting Hill with journalist Julian Ozanne, 38, who followed her to the hospital. According to Anderson's official Web site, she didn't suffer any fractures, sprains or other serious injuries and is already at home recovering.

Here's the beef ...

Jay Leno, host of NBC's "The Tonight Show," has written a picture book, "If Roast Beef Could Fly," based on a family cookout at which little Jay's mischief wrecked the main course.

"I was a little kid and I was fascinated by the roast beef going around the spit," Leno said Tuesday. "So I took out my little plastic comb and stuck it in the meat. At one point the comb caught on the string used to tie the roast beef. So I went, 'Oh, oh,' and I didn't want to break the motor. So I said, 'OK,' and I walked away."

"When my dad brought the roast beef out, he started to cut it and then -- clunk! -- a big piece of plastic fell off and the meat was pink underneath," Leno said. "Of course everybody was yelling ... and my dad started yelling in Italian, picked up the roast beef and threw it out the window."

"If Roast Beef Could Fly," illustrated with drawings of "little Jay" by artist S.B. Whitehouse, is set for publication next summer.

Off the handle ...

A word of advice for paparazzi planning to photograph Gwyneth Paltrow's boyfriend, Chris Martin: Bring a long lens or an old car.

The front man for the British band Coldplay reached his boiling point on Sunday when he allegedly smashed the windshield of a photographer's vehicle in the Australian coastal town of Byron Bay.

The trouble started when Jon Lister, 47, followed the singer to a beach near where Coldplay was headlining a music festival.

After Lister snapped pictures of Martin surfing, the 26-year-old rocker demanded that Lister erase the images from his digital camera. Lister told local papers that, when he refused, Martin attacked the vehicle -- going so far as to let the air out of Lister's tires.

Local police confirmed the incident, saying "a 26-year-old British man" had been given a summons to appear in court on Oct. 8 on a charge of malicious damage.