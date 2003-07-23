NEWS & NOTES

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo offer summer programs for young people age 12 to 18 through Aug. 30 at clubhouses around the city, in arts, computers, sports, health and fitness and more. Contact the clubhouse near you for more information: Babcock, 282 Babcock St., 822-0034; Baird, 2061 Bailey Ave., 892-5864; Beecher, 180 Tenth St., 852-0188; Butler-Mitchell, 370 Massachusetts, 884-4964; Masten, 397 Northland, 882-2716; LaSalle, 110 Blum St., 876-7691; and Amherst, 205 Longmeadow, 836-0892.

Progressive Insurance, a group of insurance companies with headquarters in Mayfield Village, Ohio, in a recent survey found 13 percent of 1,000 teens polled had had their cars taken away by their parents and compiled a list of the top reasons why:

Drove over the speed limit (16 percent);

Got a ticket (15 percent);

Bad behavior (13 percent);

Drove with too many people in the car (tie, 8 percent);

Didn't wear a seat belt (tie, 8 percent);

Didn't call home (tie, 8 percent);

Broke curfew (tie, 8 percent);

Drove somewhere they weren't allowed to go (tie, 6 percent);

Took the car without permission (tie, 6 percent);

Had an accident or hit something (tie, 5 percent);

Let someone else drive their car (tie, 5 percent);

Drove after drinking (4 percent);

Smoked cigarettes in the car (2 percent);

Ran a red light (1 percent).

