The view from the Skyway changed Tuesday as the cruiser USS Little Rock and its 192-foot mast that has towered over the road for 26 years was towed 300 yards up the Buffalo River.

Four tugboats gently pushed and pulled the 610-foot guided missile cruiser into its new location next to the submarine USS Croaker and destroyer USS The Sullivans at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. The smaller ships were moved May 8.

"It was beautiful. It went without a hitch," said Mark C. Judd, president and chief executive of Bidco Marine Group, the Buffalo firm that oversaw the project.

Much of the hard work had already been done, including removing 11,000 cubic yards of silt that had built up under the Little Rock through the years. Since March, the ship has been hard aground because of a storm and lower-than-usual lake levels. An additional 4,000 cubic yards had to be dredged for a channel to accommodate the ship's 24-foot draft.

Eventually the ship, launched in 1944, will become silted in again, but that will help protect it from the rocky bottom, Judd said.

Bidco was awarded contracts totaling $5.5 million, which included moving all three ships and installing mooring structures, which were anchored in concrete 20 feet down and are designed to keep the ships secure even in hurricane-force winds.

The new location will allow the Little Rock's main deck to be made handicapped-accessible and boost attendance at the naval park, according to Patrick Cunningham, executive director.

"This is a milestone for the park," he said.

But it will be 2007 before the park's museum is relocated to the other side of the Commercial Slip and is again adjacent to the ships.

While the disruptions have not helped, "in the long run it will be good for the park," Cunningham said.

Mayor Anthony M. Masiello was among the spectators and said the naval park and the new Veterans' Park next to it will help create the "critical mass" of visitors that will help rejuvenate the waterfront.

"It fits into the active and passive activities that we want to offer," he said.

Gov. George E. Pataki is expected to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park July 30.

