MESI CARD GIVES FANS BOXING'S NEW BREED

For those eager to see boxing's old bones get replaced by some new blood, the future is coming through Buffalo.

Joe Mesi on Tuesday signed a contract to fight DaVarryl Williamson in the main event of HBO's "Night of the Young Heavyweights" card Sept. 27 in HSBC Arena. The event will include two other bouts featuring heavyweight prospects many consider to be the future of the division.

The contracts still have not been signed, but the tentative schedule has former cruiserweight champion Juan Carlos Gomez facing former world amateur champ Sinan Samilsan and Dominick Guinn fighting 1996 Olympic bronze medalist Duncan Dokiwari.

The seven-fight card will begin at 8:30 p.m. The HBO telecast, which won't be blacked out locally, will start at 10 p.m.

The program will provide a glimpse of the men who might rule boxing's premier weight class once fighters such as Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield fade away.

"It's going to showcase the future of the division," Mesi said. "Now that Tyson, Holyfield and Lewis are all contemplating retirement in the next few months, I think these are going to be some of the names you mention over the next five or six years."

Mesi is 26-0 with 24 knockouts. The 29-year-old Town of Tonawanda native is coming off an 80-second obliteration of Robert Davis one month ago in HSBC Arena.

Williamson is 18-1 with 16 KOs. He turns 35 on Friday, but he didn't start boxing until he was 25 and -- after a stellar amateur career -- didn't turn pro until June 2000. He started on the fast track, with his first 13 fights taking place in the span of 17 months.

The Washington, D.C., native in his fourth pro bout suffered a shocking defeat to journeyman Willie Chapman. Since then, however, Williamson has reeled off 15 straight victories. In his last fight on Jan. 10 he suffered a broken jaw in the third round before beating Robert Wiggins in 10 rounds.

Williamson was surprised Mesi agreed to the match.

"I figured Joe Mesi would rather . . . kiss a rattlesnake than take this fight," Williamson said from his home near Denver. "This is a very good fight for me. I don't think Joe has faced a guy like me ever in his life."

Williamson is lanky for a heavyweight. The former football and basketball player at Division II Wayne State in Nebraska is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds. He is known for his sledgehammer right hand, which has given him the nickname "Touch of Sleep."

"DaVarryl is experienced in his amateur background, and he's strong," Mesi said. "He's a puncher. He's got a long reach, good jab and a great right hand. But skill-wise I don't think anything else.

"He's a little awkward, off-balance. He's not really by-the-book. From what I've seen he's not as conditioned as me. He's elusive, but I just have to worry about his punching ability."

Mesi called his Sept. 27 fight "the biggest step up" of his career, certainly much bigger than Davis.

"It's going to be a tough fight," Mesi said. "I'm sure it'll go longer than 80 seconds. So you won't have to worry about going to get a beer or some popcorn. But not too much longer."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday. But those who attended Mesi's June 24 triumph can purchase tickets Thursday. Fans need only to show a ticket stub or receipt from the previous bout to buy in advance.

Ticket prices were not set as of Tuesday's news conference. But Mesi's promoter, Tony Holden, said the pricing structure wouldn't differ much from June 24. Ringside seats are expected to increase from $150 to around $200 or $250, while other seats will be discounted.

"What we've tried to do is put the price difference on the ringside seats," Holden said. "And it's not going to be a dramatic change for an HBO fight. But what we've also done is lowered 800 tickets for $10 because we want the people who really can't afford to see Joe to come out."

Holden will be in charge of two untelevised undercard bouts, while promoter of record Lou DiBella will have the other two. Holden said he would use two local fighters, perhaps undefeated Cheektowaga middleweight Les Ralston.

DiBella, a former HBO Sports executive who counts Williamson among his stable of fighters, is expected to use his own clients on the undercard.

