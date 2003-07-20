35,000 AREA WORKERS MAY LOSE THEIR OVERTIME

Wage earners view overtime as a fundamental right, like freedom of worship or trial by jury. Three out of four workers earn the premium when they labor over 40 hours, and the income props up many families' budgets.

But overtime isn't carved in stone. It's granted by federal regulations, and the government is reaching for a pen.

The Labor Department is rewriting overtime regulations for the first time in decades, a move that will affect the paychecks of millions of people -- thousands in Western New York -- after the rules become final later this year or in early 2004.

The controversial 37-page regulation, published March 31 in draft form, redefines management and professional jobs that are exempt from overtime.

More than a million low-wage workers, those earning under $425 a week, would see their rights to overtime strengthened, the Labor Department said. Others making over $65,000 a year would lose overtime rights.

More difficult to determine is the impact on those in the middle of the income range. Many jobs -- such as nurses, cooks, loan officers and production supervisors might see their time-and-a-half premium vanish, analysts said. Those non-manual workers could be considered professionals or administrators under the new, broader exemptions.

That means companies will have a license to work their employees longer for less money, foes of the proposal argue.

"If you're reclassified (as salaried), it doesn't cost anything for the employer to work you 50 hours, as opposed to 40," said Ross Eisenbrey, policy director of the union-backed Economic Policy Institute in Washington, D.C.

According to the Labor Department, about 644,000 workers who earn overtime now would no longer qualify. But a study co-authored by Eisenbrey puts the number far higher -- more than 8 million -- as workers in white-collar occupations fall into newly widened exemptions.

In Western New York, 35,300 people could lose their overtime rights, or about 5 percent of the Buffalo Niagara region's work force, according to an estimate by Sen. Charles E. Schumer. The estimate was based on Eisenbrey's analysis of job categories.

Workers whose overtime rights are set by a union contract would not be affected by the rules. However, a reduction in federal standards could make it harder for unions to hold onto contract terms that pay more.

Unions see the rule change as a gift to business from the Bush administration, at workers' expense. Earlier this month, a union-backed effort to quash the rewrite was defeated in Congress.

"The proposal is an unjustified scorched-earth strategy to decrease workers' paychecks," AFL-CIO President John J. Sweeney said in a statement.

Vanished occupations

The Bush administration had earlier this year pushed a bill to allow compensatory time instead of overtime, which the AFL-CIO beat back.

But businesses call the rule change overdue. The current regulations refer to vanished occupations like straw bosses and key punch operators.

"This is an archaic law," said Candace Walters, president of HR Works, a personnel consulting firm based in Rochester. "There's a lot of confusion today on how to classify people."

The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 created the overtime pay requirement, but made executives, administrators and professionals exempt.

To qualify under one of the exemptions, a job must come with a salary instead of an hourly wage; it must pay more than some minimum threshold, and it must require high levels of skill or responsibility. Special exemptions were also crafted for computer workers and creative professionals like actors, who can be paid per performance.

The proposed rule changes published in the Federal Register on March 31 would increase the earnings threshold for the first time since 1975, when it was set at a minimum of $170 a week for most occupations. The new level of $425 a week or $22,100 a year means workers earning less than that could not be denied overtime pay.

The new rules would also make it easier for employers to meet the exemptions for executives, administrators and professionals. The old rules required exempt employees to spend 80 percent of their time on high-level tasks. The new rules only say that their "primary duty" must be high-level work.

The reduced standard means lower-level supervisors in stores or factories who now earn overtime would lose their premium pay under the new rules, the Economic Policy Institute study said.

"Employees who spend most of their time stocking shelves and cleaning, for example, can be exempted if they also spend part of their time handling customer complaints or ordering merchandise," Eisenbrey's study said.

It also means that skilled workers like nurses would more easily be classified as professionals and denied overtime, he said.

The prospect has nurses worried. In New York, suffering a shortage of nurses, weakening their right to overtime will increase the strain on the health care system, said Patricia Greenberg, executive director of the Nurses Alliance of New York State, a unit of Service Employees International Union Local 1199.

"There's a shortage because of declining conditions," Greenberg said. "They're told, 'you can't go home. You have to work another eight hours.' "

Nurses in non-union facilities would feel the brunt of the impact, she said.

Will employer hurt or help?

One woman, a nurse for 20 years working at an adult care home in Erie County, said she was concerned about any changes in overtime rules.

"If I am over by half an hour, that does make a difference in my paycheck," said the nurse, who asked to keep her name confidential.

But her employer, a non-union nursing home, already pays more overtime than legally required, making it unclear if the new rules would have any effect. She earns time-and-a-half after working an eight-hour day, although federal requirements wouldn't apply until she racked up more than 40 hours in a week. In addition, she collects a bonus for being called in on days she's not scheduled to work, she said.

Although employers might like to save money by eliminating overtime, some would find it difficult to take the premium pay away from their workers, experts said.

As with other workplace issues, the employer's posture will do a lot to determine if workers are hurt or helped, said Robert Miller, a personnel consultant and president of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management.

"The government can't come out with laws that address every situation," he said.

