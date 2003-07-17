LOUIS PALCZEWSKI, RETIRED LAND SURVEYOR

Louis Palczewski, a retired land surveyor, died July 2, 2003, in Delaware Heights Health Center after a long illness. He was 79.

Born in Lackawanna, Palczew-ski graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1951.

He served in the Army in the Pacific during World War II, then went to work in surveying, starting in 1960. He earned his surveyor's license in 1972 and practiced in Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties until he was incapacitated by a stroke in 1994.

Palczewski was a member of the American Legion, including Matthew Glab and Hamburg posts. He was a member and past president of Patchin Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Town of Boston Democratic Club.

He enjoyed golf, the outdoors and walking and dancing with his wife of 50 years, the former Lorraine Gibbons.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include four daughters, Susan Cowan and Dyan, both of Hollywood, Fla., Linda of Boston and Marie Kelley of Triangle, Va.; two sisters, Ann Kozma of Lackawanna and Penny Suda of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Wurtz Funeral Home at 9287 Boston State Road, Boston.

