Sally P. Giammarise of Cheektowaga died unexpectedly Thursday (June 26, 2003) in St. Joseph Hospital, Cheektowaga. She was 73.

Born Sally Fabbiano in Buffalo, she worked in the Maryvale school system in a variety of capacities, including clerical work, from 1969 until her retirement in 1987.

She enjoyed reading, drawing and cooking.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Anthony; three daughters, JoAnne Vaughan of Clarence, Lynn Schwab of Williamsville and ToniAnne Dean of Clarence; a son, Nicholas of Cheektowaga; a sister, Phyllis Marshall of Cheektowaga; a brother, Jack Fabbiano of Cheektowaga; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in Amigone Funeral Home, 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Infant of Prague Catholic Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Burial will be in the St. Francis of Assisi Mausoleum in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga.