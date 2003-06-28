A reception will be given in LaGalleria Restaurant after the wedding of Julie A. Rogalski and Darren Riccio at 1 p.m. today in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Orchard Park.

Monsignor William J. Gallagher will perform the marriage ceremony for the daughter of Jane C. Rogalski of West Seneca and the late Stanley J. Rogalski and the son of Sandy and Michael F. Riccio of West Seneca.

A graduate of Mount Mercy Academy and Trocaire College, the bride is an assistant teacher in a Childtime Learning Center. The bridegroom, a graduate of West Seneca East High School, is employed by NEI-Casella Waste Services. They will be at home in West Seneca.