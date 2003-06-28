FAMILY SUES OVER DROWNING OF BOY IN DEPEW SCHOOL POOL

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died after he was found floating in a Depew school pool during swim class in December has sued the school district, alleging negligence caused the boy's death.

Filed in State Supreme Court, the suit seeks unspecified monetary damages for wrongful death and "the conscious pain and suffering" endured by Ryan Markel, said David Goodman, an attorney with Cellino and Barnes, the firm representing the family.

Charles Markel, Ryan's father, said he is suing because he is not satisfied with the district's explanation of his son's death.

"The reason I'm going to court is to get all the information I need to find out why my son didn't matter that day," Markel said. "It is something I ask myself every day. My son died, and someone is responsible."

Depew School Superintendent Robert F. DeFilippo was not immediately available to comment.

Ryan, a sixth-grader, was in swim class with 21 other pupils Dec. 19 when the teacher noticed him floating in the water and pulled him out. The teacher and others tried to revive the boy, but he was later pronounced dead in St. Joseph Hospital, Cheektowaga.

An autopsy attributed the death to accidental drowning.

Investigations by Depew police, the county and the School District cleared the district of wrongdoing. But Markel says that the investigations are riddled with inconsistencies and that they include information showing a string of mistakes caused his son's death.

The family also has filed a complaint with the U.S. Education Department alleging the district violated federal law when it released Ryan's school records -- some of them unflattering -- to the public.

The records were part of the district's internal probe of the drowning. They were released when the Markels filed a request to make the investigation's findings public under the state's Freedom of Information Law.

Markel is contending that releasing the records -- which include grades and complaints about Ryan's behavior on the bus -- violated the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

e-mail: ncervantes@buffnews.com