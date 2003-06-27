THE DAILY DISH

Harvey's deal with a devil ...

Miramax Films co-chairman Harvey Weinstein acquired rights to the 1955 musical "Damn Yankees," and he's made a movie deal with the executive producers of "Chicago."

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron will produce the movie, Miramax said. Weinstein had previously tapped the duo for the remake of "Guys and Dolls," but the baseball musicalwill come first.

"Damn Yankees" is the story of a die-hard Washington Senators fan who sells his soul to the devil so his team can finally topple the New York Yankees and win the pennant.

"I see us updating 'Damn Yankees,' modernizing it and really having fun with the role of the devil," Weinstein said.

A decent proposal ...

Joey Fatone of 'N Sync, who is hosting the talent search show "Fame," is preparing for a new role -- husband.

Fatone asked his longtime girlfriend, Kelly, to marry him last week in Orlando, Fla., reports the Associated Press. Fatone has said that the two have been dating for 10 years and have a 2-year-old daughter together.

The 26-year-old singer said his girlfriend had wanted to get engaged at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco but had never been there, so he placed a billboard of the building over the front of his house.

"When I drove up I said, 'What's the one place that I didn't take you?' " Fatone said. "She said 'the Palace of Fine Arts,' I went on my knees, got all teary-eyed and I just froze for a second. So I was like, 'Hey, will you marry me?' "

Fatone's fiancee's full name was not released and no wedding date was available.

Dissing daddy dearest ...

Rapper Eminem made fun of Michael Jackson by dangling a baby doll over a hotel balcony, according to the Associated Press.

The real Slim Shady also wore a surgical mask over his face Tuesday in an obvious swipe at Jackson, who dangled his baby, Prince Michael II, over a balcony railing in Berlin in November.

Eminem, who was staying at the Art House Hotel in Glasgow, went further than Jackson by tossing the doll into the air and catching it.

The skinny on Demi's diet ...

Perhaps the hottest body -- and topic -- of the summer is 40-year-old Demi Moore and exactly how she got the body she sports in the "Charlie's Angels" sequel. Access Hollywood talked to the miracle man behind Demi's brand new bod, diet guru Juliano.

"It's the diet everyone is looking for and doesn't realize even exists," revealed Juliano. "You can eat cake pudding and pie, not work out and just like hang out and be lazy all day and get ripped."

Chef to the stars Juliano claims his in-the-raw diet has taken years off Demi's appearance and inches off her waist. Nothing on his menu has ever been cooked.

Demi's diet rules out meat and dairy and consists of mainly vegetables, seeds and nuts.

When Juliano is not working as a $1,000 per-day private chef for Demi, you'll find him preparing bread-less, cheese-less pizzas at his "raw" restaurant in Santa Monica. A hot spot for figure-conscious celebrities like Pamela Anderson, Daryl Hannah and Alicia Silverstone.

Between Klein and his Calvins ...

Just as Women's Wear Daily ranked Calvin Klein as fashion's most recognizable designer brand, the trade newspaper reported that Klein himself is no longer responsible for designing the women's and men's clothes that bear his name.

Company design directors Francisco Costa and Italo Zucchelli are now in charge of designing the signature collections, Klein confirmed in Monday's edition of WWD.

Klein described his new role at the company as "consulting creative director" and said his involvement in design and business strategy would be "fluid."

When Klein agreed to sell the company in December to Phillips-Van Heusen Corp., maker of men's dress shirts, in a $430 million deal, he signed a contract to serve for nine years as a consultant but he can terminate the arrangements after three years.

Klein, 60, said neither the sale of Calvin Klein Inc. nor his shrinking role had anything to do with his substance abuse problems.