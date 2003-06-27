TODAY, JUNE 27

Buffalo Celtic Music Festival with the Saw Doctors, Ashley MacIsaac, Hothouse Flowers, Black 47, the Glengarry Bhoys, Brigid's Cross, the John Whelan Band, the McKrells, the McCabes, Jackdaw and Kilbrannan (through Sunday), Festival Grounds at the Pier, 325 Fuhrmann Blvd. (332-6913).

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Survivor (Molson Canal Concert Series), 6 p.m., Gateway Park, the Tonawandas (www.canalconcerts).

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Orengue (Latin/world music), 7 p.m., Cheektowaga Town Park, Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.

MONDAY, JUNE 30

Artie Shaw Orchestra (big band), 2 and 8 p.m., Artpark, Foot of South Fourth Street, Lewiston (754-4375).

TUESDAY, JULY 1

Theory of a Deadman with Forty Foot Echo and Three Days Grace (rock), 7 p.m., Showplace Theatre, 1063 Grant St. (447-1271).

WEDNESDAY, JULY 2

Hit 'N' Run and Slam (Wednesday on the Canal Series), 6 to 10 p.m., Gateway Harbor Park, North Tonawanda (692-5120).

THURSDAY, JULY 3

The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Artpark, Foot of South Fourth Street, Lewiston (754-4375).

NEXT FRIDAY, JULY 4

Ike Smith and the Boogie Monsters (Friday Night Concerts), 7 p.m., Gateway Park, Young and Main streets, City of Tonawanda (692-5120).