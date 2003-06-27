CRITICS' PICKS

BAND Drums Along the Waterfront, a drum and bugle corps, comes to University at Buffalo Football Stadium on the North Campus at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Page 25.

ROCK Latin licks Guitar genius Carlos Santana comes to Six Flags Darien Lake Performing Art Center with opener Angelique Kidjo this Saturday. The show starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

HIP-HOP The city comes to the country The summer's hottest hip-hop show -- Jay-Z and 50 Cent -- comes to Six Flags Darien Lake at 7 p.m. Sunday. Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes and Fabolous are also on the bill. Page 17.

BENEFIT Playing for a cause Artie Traum and Dexter Payne play a fund-raiser for the Western New York Land Conservancy at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Olmsted Camp, 12820 Benton Road, Sardinia. 496-7561. Page 21.

FILM That's Italian Cinema Sotto le Stelle, a free, open-air Italian film series, gets under way next Friday with "Caro Diario." The films are shown on Bidwell Parkway, Elmwood Village, and begin at dusk. 878-5414. Page 40.